'Naked and Afraid' Brings Back 'Naked and Afraid of Love' Contestant Rachel Strohl in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Naked and Afraid of Love's Rachel Strohl is back in the wilderness – and this time, she's looking for a real challenge. Rachel makes her official Naked and Afraid debut in Sunday's all-new episode of the Discovery survival show, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek of her first meeting with partner Na'im, who she'll have to rely on if they want to make it through 21 days in the rugged wilderness of Argentina.

Rachel, a survivalist and free diver who made her debut alongside her partner David on Naked and Afraid of Love, tells the camera that she feels like she only "got a taste of survival" doing the dating show – and she's looking for the real deal. "I had expected it to be more Naked And Afraid and less of love," she continues. "So I'm looking for more of that challenge and I'm looking to push myself and to grow through this experience."

Meeting Na'im for the first time, the two appear to hit things off, as the outdoorsman from Colorado seems impressed Rachel has returned to stake her survivalist claim in Naked and Afraid history. "Okay, so you're back for the real deal?" he asks, as she answers, "I am. I'm not looking for love. I'm looking to survive this time."

Rachel is actually a familiar face for Na'im. "I remembered her on this show, [the] kind of the person she was," he confesses to the camera. That recognition comes with some major peace of mind for the Naked and Afraid contestant. " And so it's actually comforting because I know that I got someone that I'm pretty sure I can vibe with," he shares.

Before they embark on their 21-day journey, Na'im tells Rachel he's "looking to love the jungle," before getting the awkwardness surrounding their mutual nudity out of the way with a little spin and butt shake. "So let's do it – here, take a good look," he says, as Rachel laughs at the gesture. "Here we go." His partner does a similar spin for good measure before Na'im declares determinedly, "Cool, let's do it." Don't miss Rachel and Na'im's Naked and Afraid adventure when it airs Sunday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery and stream the season on discovery+.