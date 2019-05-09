Discovery Channel’s New Series, ‘Guardians of the Glades,’ Follows Invasive Snake Hunting

Discovery Channel is heading down to the Everglades to tackle a slithery intruder in its newest series, Guardians of the Glades, the network announced exclusively to PopCulture.com Tuesday.

The new docuseries will chronicle the adventures of snake hunter Dusty “The Wildman” Crum and his team as they attempt to protect the largest subtropical wilderness in the U.S. from the Burmese Python — an invasive species that had already decimated more than 90 percent of some of the mammal and bird species native to the former swampy utopia.

“Now, one man has made it his life’s calling — and business — to save the Glades from these foreign predators and total destruction,” the network revealed in a release.

As The Wildman and his crew fight to “save the land they know and love, one snake at a time,” they’re undoubtedly placing their lives into danger as they work with the state of Florida’s python bounty program to take back the Everglades and protect the unique slice of the biodome.

Taking down deadly snakes that can measure upwards of 18 feet in length, Crum and his crew are directly confronting creatures that have been known to take down animals as large as a full-grown deer — and Crum without shoes!

Going barefoot on his adventures through the Everglades, the snake hunter explains, “If you have a rubber sole between foot and Earth, you can’t absorb what nature is telling you.”

Helping Crum on his mission to save the Everglades from the python encroachment are rookie Brittany, “swamp guru” Jay, wildlife expert Gary, survivalist Tom, and Riley, the number one python hunting Beagle in the state of Florida.

Guardians of the Glades “spotlights the environmental crisis gripping the Florida wilderness and offers a thrillingly up-close look at what happens when the hunters become the hunted — complete with harrowing wrestling matches in the treacherous swamps,” the network teases.

The all-new series premieres ‪Tuesday, May 28 at 10 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. Viewers can also tune in to new episodes each week on DiscoveryGO, and join the conversation online using the #GuardiansoftheGlades hashtag on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Photo credit: Discovery