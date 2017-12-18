Did Kim Zolciak Biermann Just Confirm Khloe Kardashian’s Pregnancy?

Kim Zolciak Biermann had an interesting answer when asked about her friend Khloé Kardashian’s possible pregnancy.

The Don’t Be Tardy star appeared on Watch What Happens Live! Sunday night, and while the 39-year-old prides herself on her ability to keep a secret, she may have accidentally confirmed Kardashian’s long-rumored pregnancy.

When host Andy Cohen read a viewer question to Zolciak Biermann, her response was telling.

“Have you laid eyes on Khloé Kardashian’s baby bump?” Cohen asked the Bravo star.

“Ummm… no,” she responded, looking sideways and pursing her lips.

The audience initially laughed at her uncomfortable response, and Cohen gave her another chance to answer the question while giving her a skeptical look.

“No,” she repeated again, smiling, before adding, “No, I have not,” for a third time before fiddling with her hair.

Cohen then changed the subject with another question.

Rumors that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is pregnant with her and boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s first child have been swirling since September.

None of the KarJenner clan has confirmed or denied those allegations, nor those that her 20-year-old sister Kylie Jenner is also expecting a baby with boyfriend Travis Scott, despite the two dropping hints like crazy for months.

On an Ellen Show appearance last month, sister Kim Kardashian revealed to Ellen DeGeneres why the E! family hadn’t addressed the rumors yet.

“OK, I’m gonna break it down,” she told DeGeneres. “This is how it works in the family. When there are lots of rumors, we have these family group chats and we threaten each other’s lives if we speak for the other one. So, for the safety of my life. [I’m not going to comment.]”

“We just decided that so much goes on, and that we respect each other’s right to speak for themselves. So, I will speak about myself, and hopefully they can come on [the show] and address whatever rumors they might have,” she continued.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians returns from its winter hiatus on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 9 p.m. ET on E!