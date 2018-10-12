Derick Dillard Slams TLC, ‘Counting On’ in New Tweets

Derick Dillard has taken to Twitter again, this time slamming his former TLC series Counting On.

During an impromptu Q&A session with fans on Twitter on Tuesday, the former Counting On cast member and husband to Jill Duggar took the opportunity to throw a little shade at the network after a fan questioned if he and Jill avoid family gatherings that will be filmed for the series

“Hey, question for you and jill….I assume you’re still as close with jills family as before but how does filming for the show work? Do you not attend events they film if possible (like lauren/josiahs tea party) or do they just edit around you?” the fan asked.

Dillard responded by informing the fan that “TLC is probably not going to invite us if they don’t want us there.

TLC is probably not going to invite us if they don’t want us there. — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) October 9, 2018

Dillard’s controversial Twitter habits forced TLC to boot him from the series after he made transphobic comments regarding fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings from I Am Jazz, claiming that being transgender is a “myth” and “Gender is not fluid; it’s ordained by God.”

In November, following more tweets regarding Jennings in which he accused adults of taking “advantage of him in order 2 promote their agenda,” TLC announced that Dillard would no longer appear on Counting On.

“We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future,” the network said in a statement. “We want to reiterate that Derick’s personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so.”

Getting the ax at the network did not seem to sway Dillard or his Twitter habits, however. In April, Dillard faced criticism after he tweeted that Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, the couple at the center of Nate and Jeremiah By Design, were living a life that was a “travesty” and “degrading to children.”

In June, his attention returned to Jennings, who had announced that she had successfully undergone gender confirmation surgery. Following the announcement, Dillard had once again taken to Twitter to state that “this kind of thinking should not be encouraged by media,” and that “a system that allows this kind of child abuse is clearly broken.”

Jennings responded to the criticism by stating that she doesn’t “give Derrick any of my attention. I don’t even read the tweets that he sends out anymore because I just don’t care.”