Derick Dillard Responds to Fans Teasing His Braces-Free Smile

Derick Dillard has responded to fans who seemed to be teasing his new braces-free smile. Earlier in the week, Dillard posted a series of photos of himself and his son Israel at an Alzheimer’s awareness event. In the snapshots, the former reality TV star is still wearing braces, which prompted some fans to point it out since he was recently seen without them.

“This is from last week. I just got them off at the end of the week,” Dillard responded to one of the inquirers.

Someone else sarcastically asked, “I’m so confused why his teeth are moving sideways,” to which Dillard replied, “The midline issues are from the surgery by accident. Nothing we can do about it now.”

Dillard first showed off his new teeth in a separate post made by his wife Jill Duggar on Instagram earlier in the month.

The Counting On alum took to the social media site to share a photo of herself and Dillard, in which he debuted his fresh smile.

👰🏻❤️🤵🏻 @derickdillard A post shared by Jill Dillard (@jillmdillard) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:59pm PDT

Many of the her followers commented on that post, as well, and most of them were very complimentary.

“I just noticed Derick got his braces off, nice! Y’all have fun,” one person said.

“Derrick got his braces off! Looks good! Happy anniversary, you two!” another user wrote.

“Derick your smile looks great,” someone else exclaimed, while one other fan commented, “Your teeth look nice Derick.”

While there have a been a few people making jokes about Dillard’s new smile, he can rest assured that the overwhelming majority of commenters have been sending kind statements.