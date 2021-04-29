Derek Hough Weighs in on Tyra Banks' First Season as 'Dancing With the Stars' Host

✖

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Derek Hough has weighed in on Tyra Banks' first season as the new host of the show, saying, "She was great." Hough spoke exclusively with Us Weekly and offered his opinion on Banks' performance, including her always spectacular entrances. "Her walk down [into the ballroom] … I started looking forward to it. I’m like, 'Alright, what do we got today?' and [was] never disappointed."

Hough went on to praise Banks for all of her "outrageous, crazy and fun looks" that he found to be "a lot of fun." He also noted that taking on the job is "a big role to fill, for sure," adding, "I think that she did a great job and live TV is extraordinarily difficult. … I think she did a phenomenal job." Banks was announced as the new host of Dancing With the Stars ahead of Season 29, following both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews being fired from the show.

This man is one of the best dancers I’ve seen. His commitment is beyond! His focus is otherworldly. And his kindness is beautiful. Happy #InternationalDanceDay @derekhough. It’s a pleasure and honor to work with you. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/ZZ2KB9B8aH — Tyra Banks (@tyrabanks) April 29, 2021

In her first statement after taking over, Banks said, "I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning." She went on to say, "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."

Following the show's finale — which crowned Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev as the winners — Banks revealed she is "missing" the show and shared a photo of herself donning a blue frill dress that she wore during the season finale on Nov. 23. Banks also wrote in the post's caption about her feelings since the show ended its season.

"First Monday without my [Dancing With the Stars] fam and I’m already missing all the dance, the glitz and the glam, and getting to play dress up each and every week," she exclaimed. "This first dress from finale night had me feelin’ like I was about to float away like a cloud (and trip on the stairs!!!) Already can’t wait until next season where you know we will take it up 10 notches. Cuz that’s how we do." Dancing With the Stars has been renewed for Season 30, which will air sometime this fall. Banks is expected to return.