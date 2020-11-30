'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Is 'Missing' the Show on First Monday Since Wrapping Season 29

✖

Dancing With the Stars host Tyra Banks says that she is "missing" the show, on the first Monday since wrapping up Season 29. In a post on Instagram, Banks shared a photo of herself donning a blue frill dress that she wore during the the season finale on Nov. 23. Banks also took to the post's caption to share how she's feeling now that her first season with the show has come to a close.

"First Monday without my [Dancing With The Stars] fam and I’m already missing all the dance, the glitz and the glam, and getting to play dress up each and every week," she exclaimed. "This first dress from finale night had me feelin’ like I was about to float away like a cloud (and trip on the stairs!!!) Already can’t wait until next season where you know we will take it up 10 notches. Cuz that’s how we do."

In one of her first posts following the big season finale, Banks congratulated Bachelor alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev on their win. The pair emerged as the champions of Season 29, beating out Catfish host Nev Schulman and dance pro Jenna Johnson. Additionally, rapper Nelly and his dance partner Daniella Karagach came in third place.

Banks also took to Instagram, the day after the finale, to share some images of her gorgeous golden gown, that was designed by Michael Costello. "I stood on the [DWTS] stage right after the winners were announced," she wrote in the caption, "with the very first dress I wore for any press for the show. Full circle. Golden new beginnings and a glitzy season finale."

Banks added, "Sending so much love to the crew for making joyful TV at a time when we all needed it most. And to designer [Costello], your dresses continue to inspire me (and fit all of my curves!). Thank you so much for your genius gift and always going the extra mile. I appreciate you so much."

Banks took over as host of Dancing With The Stars after previous host Tom Bergeron was fired. In her first statement after taking over, Banks said, "I've been a fan of DWTS since its beginning." She went on to say, "The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it's always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I'm excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats."