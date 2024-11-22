‘Real Housewives of Potomac’s Matthew Byars Dead at 37

The Real Housewives of Potomac community is mourning the loss of Matthew Byars.

The talent manager, who appeared multiple times on the Bravo show, has died, PEOPLE confirms. Byars was 37. No details about his cause of death have been released.

Byars made his debut on RHOP during Season 3, accompanying Karen Huger to her famous press conference with her fellow cast members. At the time, Huger told The Daily Dish that the two “work together” and that Byars was “in a line of [her] agent” and “[her] booking person.”

After news broke that Byars had passed, RHOP‘s Ashley Darby mourned his loss in an Instagram Story. “I’m sure many of you have heard about the unfortunate news that Matt Byars has passed away,” she began her video. “If you can, please reach out to Karen Huger. She and Matt were very close. I think Karen’s known Matt, I want to say, since either middle school or high school. So, it’s been a very long time, and, you know, it is very important that we check on our friends.”

She continued, “Everyone is going through something, and I acknowledge that. And sometimes it’s just too much to bear, unfortunately, for some of us, so…”

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga also honored Byars on her Instagram page, saying she was “heartbroken” by his death. “Your personality was infectious. Your jokes- you always had them. You should have done stand up- I know it was your dream. My heart hurts Matt,” Gorga wrote, adding, “They don’t make them like us. I wish I could have saved you. Thank you for the memories. Go fly- Go make them laugh.”

Gorga’s fellow RHONJ castmate Margaret Josephs was another to pay tribute to Byars. “Heartbroken, devastated, I can’t believe you are gone,” she wrote on Instagram. “Matty B, you were so vibrant, a sweet soul, kind, hilarious, always hustling for your girls. Schlepping me on book tour through Covid, cuddling in my room, making everyone feel like a star and they were the only person that mattered. I hope you know now how loved you are and you will forever be in our hearts. Love you.”

Cynthia Bailey from The Real Housewives of Atlanta also posted a selfie with Byars after getting the news. “So deeply saddened by the news of my longtime friend [Matt Byars] passing yesterday,” she wrote. “Thank you Matt for all the beautiful memories. Way too many to share. I will never forget the laughter [and] love we shared. I will miss you my friend. Stay in the light. I love you. Sending my most heartfelt condolences to the family [and] friends. Just know that he was so loved by many.”

In May 2019, Huger opened up about her longstanding friendship with Byars to The Daily Dish, saying, “I’ve known Matt since he was about 17, 18 years old. I encourage Matt when life is difficult. A lot of people call me ‘Mama Karen’ in Potomac because I love helping young folk.” She explained, “When life was trying to him, I reached out and told him to go to school, and he did, and now we work together.”

Huger continued, “Matt’s a good guy and us together, two powerhouses together, we make great things happen off-screen, in family and personal life, and we also make things happen fantastic on-screen, as you noticed. We’re good.”