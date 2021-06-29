Demi Lovato to Host Their Own Talk Show for Roku

✖

Demi Lovato is officially getting their own talk show! The Demi Lovato Show will premiere on The Roku Channel July 30, the network announced Tuesday, bringing on a star-studded lineup of guests and experts to talk with the singer about some of the "edgiest social topics in frank and honest discussions."

Lovato's talk show is the first of more than a dozen Roku Originals scheduled to premiere on The Roku Channel. Each 10-minute episode of The Demi Lovato Show will feature a special guest and will cover topics including activism, feminism, gender identity, sex and body positivity, mental health, and even interplanetary visitors.

"Some conversations can be difficult, but I’ve never been one to shy away from speaking candidly about things," the "Dancing With the Devil" singer, 28, said in a statement. "We wanted to create a space that normalizes living your own truth – where people can speak, engage and more importantly, learn, together. There’s something therapeutic about having raw discussions that people can relate to and with The Demi Lovato Show no topics are off-limits and opinions are welcome. I’m so excited for people to see how these conversations unfold on The Roku Channel."

"Demi Lovato is a voice of a generation and we’re beyond excited to elevate their voice with new audiences,” added Brian Tannenbaum, Roku’s Head of Original Alternative Programming. "With such a singular talent at the forefront of The Demi Lovato Show, there’s never been a better time to have honest, frank discussions in a fun, approachable and unfiltered format. We’re thrilled to be able to share these conversations with the millions of engaged streamers on The Roku Channel."

Lovato has never shied away from being open with their fans, announcing in May that they identify as nonbinary and would be using they/them pronouns. "I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am and am still discovering," they said on social media at the time.

When the singer suffered a near-fatal overdose in 2018, they shared they believe it was due, in part, to the lack of authenticity in their identity. "I was suppressing who I really am in order to please stylists or team members or even fans who wanted me to be the sexy, feminine pop star in the leotard and look a certain way," they explained. "I thought that was what I was supposed to be. Now I just realize it's so much more important to live your truth than to ever suppress yourself because that's the type of stuff that happens when you do."

Produced by GoodStory Entertainment and SB Projects, The Demi Lovato Show is executive produced by Demi Lovato, Scooter Braun, JD Roth, Adam Greener, Alison Kaye, Scott Manson, Todd Yasui, and Sara Hansemann. The series is directed by Hannah Lux Davis.