‘Jersey Shore’ Cast Member Deena Nicole Cortese Flaunts Figure in Bikini Filming Reunion in Miami

The Jersey Shore reboot, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, is currently filming in Miami, and the cast members are getting back into the swing of things with some time by the pool on Monday.

For the day outside, cast member Deena Nicole Cortese opted for a black bikini top and striped high-waisted bottoms, wearing her hair down as paparazzi snapped photos, obtained by the Daily Mail.

She was joined by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, who kept things casual with black leggings, a black tank top, a black hat and black sunglasses. Each woman had a drink in their hand as they strolled to the water before sitting beside the pool.

Just like they did in the original show, the cast is living in a rented home as they film the series, which is set to premiere sometime this year.

Jersey Shore premiered in 2009 in MTV and ran for six seasons. Cortese joined the show during its third season after Angelina Pivarnick left the show after Season 2.

Cortese and Polizzi are joined by castmates Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jenni “Jwoww” Farley, Paul “Pauly D” Delvecchio, Vinny Guadagnino and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

While the girls were by the pool, the men had somehow found a mannequin in their backyard dressed in denim shorts and a white tank top, which sounds exactly like something that would have happened on the original Jersey Shore.

It’s not all fun and games for the group, as Sorrentino pleaded guilty to cheating on his taxes in a New Jersey court on Friday. He and his brother Marc were charged in 2014 and again in 2017 on several counts, and both were charged with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States.

The charge carries a maximum potential prison sentence of five years should the pair be convicted.

Sorrentino was allowed to leave the state to film the reboot after agreeing to abstain from alcohol.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @deenanicolemtv