'Deadliest Catch' Star Nick McGlashan Opened up About Getting Sober Years Before His Death: 'Everyone Deserves a Second Chance'

Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan died over the weekend, and while his cause of death is as-yet-undetermined, the beloved crabber previously opened up about getting sober, saying that "everyone deserves a second chance." According to TMZ, McGlashans's family revealed that the Deadliest Catch star died in Nashville on Sunday. He was 33 years old at the time of his death.

Back in May 2017, McGlashan opened up about his struggle with alcohol and substance abuse, writing a two-part essay for Chosen Magazine. "My life went from Bering Sea badass to full blown junkie very rapidly. Hidden from me was that passion I had for life. Taken from me was my ability to live. I was at war with my addiction and it was winning," he wrote. "To say I was lost would be an understatement. I was broken and soulless. I was living without any hope of happiness. All I wanted was to stay loaded. Every bit of happiness stripped away by a powerful, cunning, and baffling disease."

He then went on to share, "I was three overdoses into my addiction and a heavy alcoholic. My addict self was killing me and I was struggling to die. When I ceased to be an active addict I was drinking half a gallon of vodka, shooting two grams of heroin, and one gram of meth every day. My mind, body, and spirit were so diseased, I welcomed my own death, I was ready to die. A lot of addicts justify their drug of choice."

In his follow-up essay, after revealing his time in rehab, McGlashan wrote, "Everyone deserves a second chance. We all deserve 100 chances. My father and my family gave me another chance. With a new outlook and understanding, I got my life back. I once again have my loving family; they're loving me and I am loving life. I'm grateful to be clean and happy with myself and all I had to do was quit using drugs. It was that simple. I took the weight of the world I was carrying on my shoulders and turned it into a pair of wings."

In the wake of McGlashan's death, Discovery issued a statement via THR, saying, "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick’s loved ones during this difficult time. Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."