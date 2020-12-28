Nick McGlashan's Sister Speaks out After 'Deadliest Catch' Star Dies at 33

✖

It was reported on Monday that Deadliest Catch star Nick McGlashan has died at the age of 33, and now his sister has spoken out about the tragic loss. In a tweet, she wrote, "My brother nick passed away. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever had to go through. Please hold your loved ones tight."

According to a report from TMZ, McGlashan's family advised the outlet that the reality TV fisherman died in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday. At this time, no cause of death had been determined. McGlashan appeared on Deadliest Catch for a total of 78 episodes between 2013 and 2020. He comes from long line of crabbers, as his great uncle was a worker on the very first U.S. crab industry boat. He also had two aunts that worked in crabbing, with one having been tragically lost at sea when the boat she was on sank. McGlashan first began working in the industry himself when he was only 13 years old.

My condolances from Holland,Amsterdam. So sad about the news. Nick.was such a hard worker and respectful guy. He will be missed. Keep the good memories. We think of you and the family in this tough time. — Jorg (@jbaard4) December 28, 2020

McGlashan was a beloved star of Deadliest Catch, but sadly suffered from drug and alcohol addiction for many years. TMZ reports that his addiction issues were so bad that there was a time he was shooting up with one gram of meth and 2 grams of heroin, as well as drinking a half-gallon of vodka, in a single day. At one point, his fight for sobriety even landed him in rehab, following a suspension from Season 13 of the hit series.

In the wake of McGlashan's death, many have come out to mourn his loss, taking to social media to express their sorrow. "Twitter is a weird and beautiful place. I have chatted off and on with [Nick McGlashan] over the years from [Deadliest Catch] and have been so proud of his journey. Gutted to hear he is another gone too soon. Hugs and love to his family, boat family and friends," tweeted professional photographer Corey Ann.

I’m seeing posts that Nick McGlashan has died 😭 I know he struggled but he was one of the most likable guys, you wanted to root for him! His smile was contagious on the show and he was so talented in many things #DeadliestCatch pic.twitter.com/ZAY3x6wz5I — Tinseltown Caroler (@hsheppardd) December 28, 2020

"My heart is broken. Nick McGlashan was one of my favorite guys on [Deadliest Catch, and] as strange as it is, all the guys felt like family," added a fan of the show. "We watched them grow & fall & grow again & I’m honored to have followed his life. You will be missed [Nick McGlashan.] Much love to the DC family."