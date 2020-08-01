'Deadliest Catch' Nick McGlashan's Mahlon Reyes Tributes Have Fans Emotional

By John Connor Coulston

Mahlon Reyes had died, and Deadliest Catch cast members and fans are in mourning. Reyes, a deckhand for 14 episodes of the Discovery Channel series, died on Sunday after a brief hospitalization. Per TMZ, he suffered a heart attack on July 25 and lost consciousness. His family took him off life support on Sunday, according to his wife.

After his passing, co-star Nick McGlashan shared a couple of tributes to the late Discovery Channel personality. The images show happier times with Reyes, and they struck a chord with fans. The Deadliest Catch faithful sent condolences to Reyes' family, as well as McGlashan. Scroll through to see what fans had to say about the tributes.

