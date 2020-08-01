'Deadliest Catch' Nick McGlashan's Mahlon Reyes Tributes Have Fans Emotional
Mahlon Reyes had died, and Deadliest Catch cast members and fans are in mourning. Reyes, a deckhand for 14 episodes of the Discovery Channel series, died on Sunday after a brief hospitalization. Per TMZ, he suffered a heart attack on July 25 and lost consciousness. His family took him off life support on Sunday, according to his wife.
After his passing, co-star Nick McGlashan shared a couple of tributes to the late Discovery Channel personality. The images show happier times with Reyes, and they struck a chord with fans. The Deadliest Catch faithful sent condolences to Reyes' family, as well as McGlashan. Scroll through to see what fans had to say about the tributes.
My thoughts and prayers are with you, the family, and the fishing family during this difficult time.— Christina Brine (@cbrine73) July 28, 2020
Nick, I’m so sorry for the loss of your friend. May your memories help you through the rough days, weeks, months and years ahead. 😥💔🙏— Brenda Hapner (@brenda_hapner) July 27, 2020
Wasn't he on the Scandies Rose? I'm sorry for your loss Nick. And for the families of all the lost.— Pat Birn (@skysgrammy) July 27, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss Nick. I pray that you may find peace someday.— Chiane Ilene Bond (@nmglider2008) July 27, 2020
That is a great picture of you both. Sending lots of love and prayers to you Nick, Mahlon's friends and family. I'm so very sorry for this unfortunate loss. He will be greatly missed— Dara Johnson (@daranicholejohn) July 31, 2020
So sorry for your loss @NickMcglashan. Will keep you in my thoughts and prayers. 🙏— Liz mcgrath (@pilikia789) July 31, 2020
Healing Comforting prayers and strength to you all #DEADLIESTCATCH #RIP— BobbiAnn Merritt (@BobbiannM) July 31, 2020