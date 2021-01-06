'Deadliest Catch' Star Mahlon Reyes' Cause of Death Revealed

✖

Deadliest Catch deckhand Mahlon Reyes died of a drug overdose back in July, TMZ reported Wednesday, after the Flathead County sheriff and coroner, Brian Heino, listed his cause of death as acute cocaine intoxication. Reyes died in Whitefish, Montana last year at only 38 years old after suffering a heart attack and being placed on life support, and has since been ruled an accident.

Reyes, who was known for working on the Seabrooke and Cape Caution, left behind his wife, who told TMZ at the time of his death that she was completely shocked due to her husband's lack of pre-existing health conditions, as well as four children. Reyes was taking time off from crabbing at the time of his death, recovering from a torn Achilles tendon he suffered on the boat, and was eager to get back to Alaska for another crabbing season.

Reyes has been mourned by the Deadliest Catch family and crabbing community, including Summer Bay deck boss Nick McGlashan, who died last month at the age of 33 in Nashville, Tennessee. In July, McGlashan paid tribute to his colleague and friend on Twitter, writing alongside a photo of the two aboard the boat, "This place misses you. RIP Mahlon." Just days later, he shared a photo of everyone that makes crabbing happen on the Summer Bay, remembering "family time," and saying they were "laughing, crying and remembering our brother Mahlon Reyes of the Summer Bay."

McGlashan's death is still under investigation. In a statement, Discovery, the home network of Deadliest Catch, remembered the 7th generation fisherman as a knowledgeable leader at sea. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to Nick's loved ones during this difficult time," the statement read. "Nick came from a long line of crabbers and was known for his great depth of knowledge. He also had a sharp sense of humor even in the most difficult conditions. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him."

McGlashan had battled substance abuse issues openly, speaking proudly about his recovery and sobriety on the show and off. In May, he wrote for Chosen Magazine that before he went into treatment in September 2016 and got sober, he had been abusing alcohol, heroin and methamphetamine, even overdosing three times. "My life went from Bering Sea badass to full-blown junkie very rapidly. Hidden from me was that passion I had for life," he wrote at the time. "Taken from me was my ability to live. I was at war with my addiction and it was winning."