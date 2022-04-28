'Deadliest Catch' Crew Member Seriously Injured in Boat Accident

✖

Deadliest Catch star Francis Katungin was seriously injured in footage shown during Tuesday's episode, creating a nightmare scenario for Patricia Lee Captain Rip Carlton. The accident happened a year after Carlton's beloved crew member Todd Kochutin suffered a similar accident on the same boat. Katungin needed to be airlifted by a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter to receive medical treatment.

In Tuesday's episode, the Patricia Lee crew began setting crab pots in rough seas when a sudden wave pushed a pot out of a launcher. Deckhand Katungin was then pinned against a railing by a piece of steel. Deadliest Catch producer Todd Stanley made a rare appearance in front of the camera to help Katungin, reports TV Insider.

Unfortunately, the Deadliest Catch producers used the situation as the cliffhanger for next week's episode. The full extent of Katungin's injuries was not clear, but it appears he broke his hip and suffered a shattered pelvis. Carlton had to pilot the boat for 16 hours to get within range of a Coast Guard helicopter to evacuate Katungin. The episode ended with Katungin being taken off the boat.

"You gotta do the best job you can," Carlton told the camera. "My best job is to get this boat to a safe spot for the Coast Guard to get Francis off, which is not gonna be easy." Meanwhile, Katungin's frustration was obvious. "I just want to finish this trip. Finish this f— season," he said while awaiting rescue. "This is where I like being is right here. This is what I love doing."

Kochutin died in February 2021 at age 30. His obituary revealed he suffered serious injuries while on the Patricia Lee. However, it was not until earlier this month that fans learned more details of his death when Deadliest Catch returned for its 18th season, reports PEOPLE. Captain Bill Wichrowski is told someone on his ship needs medical attention in one scene. Another captain, Sig Hansen, reported that someone might have been hit with a crab pot, a cage that can hold up to 800 pounds. The injured person, later identified as Kochutin, was in a "lot of pain," one medic said. Later, Kochutin died on the ship.

According to his obituary, Kochutin was born in Anchorage, Alaska, and was a "passionate" fisherman with a "pleasant personality." He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, and sister. "Todd will also be forever remembered by his numerous cousins and extended family and dear friends," Kochutin's obituary reads.

Many other Deadliest Catch castmembers have passed away in the show's two-decade history. In December, Nick McGlashan died at a Nashville hotel. According to the autopsy report, the 33-year-old died from a drug overdose. Mahlon Reyes died in July 2020 after a drug overdose. He was 38.

New episodes of Deadliest Catch air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on the Discovery Channel. The show is also available on Discovery+.