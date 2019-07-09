David Eason Wears Pro-Life ‘Unborn Lives Matter’ Shirt in New Video From Wife Jenelle Evans

David Eason was recently seen wearing a pro-life shirt that reads “Unborn Lives Matters,” in a new video posted by his wife Jenelle Evans. The clip was shared to Evans’ Instagram Stories thread, and sees Eason playing a drum set while donning the aforementioned shirt. The shirt also appears to have an American flag print on the sleeve.

The new video comes after the couple were recently granted custody of their children again, after having them taken away in May.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Child Protective Services intervened following Eason’s admission that he killed Evans’ dog, alleging that it attacked their daughter.

“I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face… whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s— at all,” Eason wrote on Instagram, confessing to the death of the pup.

“I’m all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me,” he went on to say.

“You can hate me all you want but this isnt the first time the dog bit Ensley aggressively,” Eason added. “The only person that can judge weather or not a animal is a danger to MY CHILD is ME.”

Days later, CPS took the couple’s children and placed them in the care of other family members.

Evans and Eason went to court and were advised of what they would need to do next in order to be able to get their children back. The pair went to marriage counseling, and Eason enrolled in anger management classes.

After they were granted custody of their children again, Evans took to Instagram to do a Q&A with her followers. While answering questions, Evans was asked if she found it hard to stay with Eason after what happened.

“Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me,” she replied. “Now that we are getting over this incident, our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well.”

There is currently no word on if the couple will be invited back to rejoin Teen Mom 2.