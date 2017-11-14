David Eason, Jenelle Evans Storm out of ‘Teen Mom 2’ Reunion Amid Abuse Allegations

David Eason and Jenelle Evans stormed out of the Teen Mom 2 reunion after Eason said he was being painted as a “big bad person” by Dr. Drew.

Eason, who is married to Evans, started getting heated backstage when Dr. Drew asked the MTV cast member about some of her husband’s more “aggressive” moments.

“Call me an aggressive person who hurts everybody…I’m not answering any of his questions,” Eason said under his breath backstage. “He’s gonna look at me like I’m the big bad person he says I am.”

During a break in filming, Eason came onto the stage and told Evans he was leaving.

“You can come or you can stay,” he told her.

Leaving, Evans said she didn’t know what was going on but needed to support her husband.

“If I don’t leave with him, he’s going to be at the hotel by himself and saying, ‘My wife didn’t support me.’ ” Evans said.

Evans posted on social media about her relationship with Eason.

Outside, the couple climbed into their SUV, honking and moving toward a producer trying to get them to stay. Once the producer gave up, they left and the reunion continued.

Evans’ ex, Nathan Griffiths, was originally supposed to speak on camera with Evans and Eason, but after the two stormed off set, he called the their relationship “chaotic” and filled with “red flags.”

“I just think it’s a really controlling relationship, especially when he oversteps his boundaries as a male figure in Kaiser’s life,” he said.

Griffiths’ mother said she believes there is drug abuse going on, as well as abuse of 3-year-old Kaiser.

“The first thing he says to me is, ‘Nana, David punched me,’ ” she said, adding that she has filed a claim with Child Protective Services in Ohio.

Evans’ mom, Barbara Evans, also spoke ill of the couple on the reunion.

“David is the most controlling,” she claimed.

Part two of the Teen Mom 2 reunion will air Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.