'David & Annie: After the 90 Days': David and Annie Toborowsky's Families Meet in Exclusive Sneak Peek

David and Annie Toborowsky are bringing their families together for the first time in Thailand. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of David & Annie: After the 90 Days, the 90 Day Fiancé couple introduces David's daughter Ashley and granddaughter Aubrey to Annie's whole family after traveling to her home country of Thailand.

"It is always good to come back home because it doesn't matter how far I go ... home is home, and home doesn't have to be big fancy," Annie tells the camera ahead of the family's first introduction. "My home in my dream [is] just [to] have my family together."

Meeting one another for the first time is a joyful affair, as the families hug one another and welcome each other to sit down. "Everybody was so excited," Annie shares of her family's warm reaction to meeting David's loved ones. "'Another foreigner!' They love it. They love foreigner[s]."

Aubrey is a star in particular, and while the 10-year-old might be feeling a little shy, Annie's family can't help but gush over the little girl, who is "so cute and has rosy cheeks," even jokingly offering to Ashley that she could leave her daughter there with them permanently. "Ready to stay?" Ashley teases her daughter, who responds bashfully by grabbing her mom. "They adore you," Annie assures the young girl.

Another honored guest at the meeting is Annie's 24-year-old brother Joe, who recently returned home from serving with the Thai Navy Seals after almost two years. "In my family, I am [the] older sister and I also have two younger brothers, Joe is [the] middle one and Jordan is [the] baby brother," Annie explains as she enthusiastically hugs her middle brother. "I haven't seen Joe since he [got] into the Thai Navy Seals. Almost two years, and [he] just [came] out recently."

Annie's family likewise is excited to see David once again, and they quickly notice his change in appearance after he lost more than 70 lbs. "How come you're so skinny? What did you do? Did you stop eating?" Annie's family asks David, who laughs as they touch his diminished belly. It's a reunion filled with love and laughter, which surprises David's daughter a little. "You know, I knew that dad had a pretty decent relationship with Annie's family," she tells the camera. "I guess I didn't realize how close everybody was." David & Annie: After the 90 Days airs Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on TLC.