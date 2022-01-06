’90 Day Fiance’ Star David Toborowsky Reveals Weight Loss Transformation

90 Day Fiancé star David Toborowsky is seeing results as he embraces a new lifestyle in an attempt to lose weight. The TLC personality told Us Weekly that he’s dropped 10 pant sizes since starting his weight loss journey, changing his eating habits and working out at the gym with help from his wife Annie Suwan.

“It’s a slow progress,” he told the outlet of losing weight. “I didn’t gain it quickly and I’m not gonna lose it quickly.” Toborowsky doesn’t have a specific goal weight he’s working toward but said he wants to feel more “comfortable” in his skin by the time he’s done. And while he’s diligent in putting in the work, the reality TV personality makes sure to still get in modified versions of his favorites, like a breakfast sandwich with turkey bacon and low-fat cheese.

“I’m not perfect with it,” he shared. “Because if you go to a Mexican restaurant, you can’t just not eat a chip.” Toborowsky has also been enjoying more salads and low-carb wraps and has been sure to drink more water. Suwan has also been eating more healthily, dropping six sizes herself in the past year. “I want to make sure he’s asleep before me, because I will look at the refrigerator if he tries to open [it] after dinner,” she joked to the publication. “Close the refrigerator and go back to bed with an empty stomach!”

Toborowsky and Suwan first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé Season 5 in 2017, during which the college professor proposed to the Thailand native just 10 days after meeting. The two tied the knot in November 2017 and have since become one of the more beloved 90 Day franchise pairs. Monday, the couple’s own spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, premieres on TLC, following a more difficult time in their marriage as the couple tries to bring Suwan’s 14-year-old brother Jordan and 16-year-old cousin Amber to the U.S.

Hoping to provide more opportunities for Suwan’s relatives in the future, she and Toborowsky travel back to her village in Thailand to pick up the teens but are faced with “obstacle after unexpected obstacle” as they learn the road to guardianship is going to be harder than they thought. David & Annie: After the 90 Days premieres on TLC Monday, January 10, at 9 p.m. ET, followed by Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days at 9:30 p.m. ET.