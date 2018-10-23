‘Dancing With the Stars’ Winner Jordan Fisher Returns to Ballroom for Special Appearance

Jordan Fisher is back in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom!

The season 25 winner, who also serves as a co-host for the ongoing season of Dancing With the Stars: Juniors, appeared on Monday’s Disney-themed episode for a special dance alongside some of the Juniors competitors, Avengers star Ariana Greenblatt and Raven’s Home actor Jason Maybaum as well as to sing “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Not only did he usher in the star of the night, Mickey Mouse, the Broadway singer led the opening number with his impressive vocals in the new song “All We Need Is a Star.”

Fisher, alongside fellow season 25 competitor Frankie Muniz, is hosting the first juniors season of Dancing With the Stars, which airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

“When they finally called that it was happening, I was so excited because I had such an amazing time on Dancing With the Stars,” Muniz told Entertainment Tonight prior to the season premiere. “So, to be able to stay in the family and get to experience it from a different perspective and get to host the new show, like, I was thrilled. And I’m so glad to be doing it with Jordan because we have so much fun together. It’s going to be awesome!”

“It’s Dancing With the Stars as you know it,” Fisher added. “It’s people you are familiar with and that you love. It’s a stage that you’re familiar with, that you love, but it’s [all] brand new. It’s the same show — it’s the same feeling of sitting down and watching people compete in something that they’ve never done before.”

Despite seeing him on TV every Sunday, fans were thrilled to see the fan favorite competitor return to the ballroom.

“AHHHH MY BABY [Jordan Fisher] SINGING,” one fan gushed.

“I’m sorry, Jordan can SING Too?” another asked.

“I did not know Jordan Fisher could sing but he got PIPES!!!” one fan wrote.

Another continued, “And ALWAYS here for Jordan making an appearance, especially singing!”

And ALWAYS here for Jordan making an appearance, especially singing! #DWTS — lara (@lmk_nyc) October 23, 2018

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Dancing With the Stars: Juniors airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Craig Sjodin