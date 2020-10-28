'Dancing With the Stars': Who Will Be Sent Home During the Double-Elimination?

✖

During Monday’s episode, Dancing With the Stars revealed that next week’s episode would feature a double-elimination during the Nov. 2 episode. On the eve of Election Day, ABC is calling the upcoming episode “Double Elimination Night -- Use your Vote!” These cuts will trim the field from nine pairs to just seven. So which couples will be at the most risk of going home during this special episode?

To determine who will go home, it may be easiest to look at which pairs are in the best position to remain out of the bottom two. For starters, Nev Schulman and Jenna Johnson took home the first perfect score during the Villains Night episode, so it would seem very unlikely that they would get cut, especially with the judge’s having the final say. Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart also appear to be in a good position with the trio of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli. The pair had a 27 on Monday and fell just short of a perfect mark with a 29 two weeks ago.

While Weir and Stewart do hold claim to some high scores, the couple also is one of two remaining teams to already be saved in the bottom two, meaning they could find themselves there once again during the double elimination. The other pair to be saved earlier in the season was Jeannie Mai and Brandon Armstrong, who just survived the bottom two on Monday. Both couples could find themselves on the bottom of the fan vote, though they’ve already proven they have the respect of the judge’s with saves used already.

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev could be getting into dangerous territory. The two had their lowest score (24) over their last four dances on Monday and the judge’s didn’t seem too pleased with the slip-up. After a shocking 18 the week before, Skai Jackson and Alan Bersten responded with a 27 on Monday and appear to be back in the good graces of the judges and the fans. Never in the bottom two yet, Nelly and Daniella Karagach could soon see that streak end after previous scores near the bottom. However, they did save their best score of the season on Monday and head into the double-elimination with some confidence.

While it’s difficult to project who will find themselves in trouble for the double-elimination, the most straightforward prediction would suggest Mai could find herself there at some point next Monday due to being there in the last episode. Weir has done great scoring, but due to the fan vote already placing them in the bottom once, he also remains a possibility, though unlikely to be sent home by the judges. Of the remaining teams, Chrishell Stause and Gleb Savchenko have the lowest overall score over the seven weeks with 144 points, four less than Nelly and Karagach.

Going into the double-elimination, the celebrities most in jeopardy would appear to be Mai, Stause, Nelly and Weir. Dancing With the Stars will air next Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.