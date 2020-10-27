'Dancing With the Stars' Double Elimination Night Date Revealed

✖

Dancing With the Stars usually winds up with at least one episode where two couples have to be eliminated at once, and that time is coming for Season 29. During Monday night's episode, host Tyra Banks announced two couples will go home during the Monday, Nov. 2 episode. It has also been revealed that the Nov. 9 episode will be "Icons Night."

"I want to mention to you. Really listen up!" Banks told viewers after Johnny Weir and Britt Stewart left the stage. "Next Monday night, not one, but two couples will go home in a double elimination." She also confirmed the couples will perform two dances during the episode since the number of competitors will be down to nine couples. "It is going to be so intense," Banks said. "There's a lot of pressure for them. You guys have to see this."

Through the first six weeks of the show, five couples have been sent home, since there was no elimination during the season premiere in late September. Vernon Davis, Jesse Metcalfe, Anne Heche, Carole Baskin, and Charles Oakley have all been sent home. Monica Aldama, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Skai Jackson, Justina Machado, Jeannie Mai, AJ McLean, Nelly, Nev Schulman, Chrishell Stause, and Weir are still competing for the mirror ball trophy.

Before Monday's episode, there was a scary moment for Cheryl Burke, who is paired with Backstreet Boys singer McLean. She suffered a head injury during rehearsals on Sunday, but she felt well enough to perform. The couple danced to the theme from Psycho, with McLean even dressed as Norman Bates. After the dance, Burke told Banks she was doing well. "I'm actually doing OK," she said, still catching her breath after the dance. "I go in and out a little bit. I think I hurt my rotator cuff more than my neck. But, I'm hard-headed, thank God." McLean chimed in, calling Burke a "trouper." Their performance earned a 26/30 from the judges.

This season has come under increased scrutiny from fans since Banks is serving as host for the first time and replaced Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Over the weekend, Bergeron said on the Stuttering John Podcast he would never say never when it came to coming back on the show, but it will not happen any time soon. "I never say never. But, I've hosted, as you've pointed out, so many different formats," he said. "I'm not really looking to work a lot, five days a week ... Now, I'm 65, I've got some money in the bank. I'm enjoying my life."