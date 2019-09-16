‘Dancing With the Stars’: Who Is Sailor Brinkley-Cook?

Sailor Brinkley-Cook has some serious dancing shoes to fill as she steps in to replace mom Christie Brinkley on Dancing With the Stars during Monday’s premiere after the iconic model suffered a serious injury in rehearsal for the ABC show. Good Morning America shared Monday a statement from BBC Studios and ABC revealing, “Brinkley suffered injuries which required surgery to her wrist and arm” that will prevent her from competing this season.

The show must go on, however, as Brinkley’s 21-year-old daughter, a Sport’s Illustrated model herself, agreed to take her place on the dance floor with just hours to learn the choreography in her mom’s opening night dance. She even fit in her mother’s original costume!

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Brinkley said in a statement to Good Morning America. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

Despite the high-pressure situation, the model’s daughter with Peter Cook, whom she was married from 1996 to 2008, was clear she wanted to bring home the Mirrorball trophy for her mom.

“I’m doing this mostly for my mom! I just want to make her happy and make her proud,” she told Good Morning America. “She loved doing this, she loves dancing and she loves performing and getting hurt was her worst nightmare.”

“I felt this high of just attacking something I was so afraid of and it felt like something I need to do,” she said. “I think it will change me.”

Dancing With the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

