‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 6: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

Dancing With The Stars is set to kick off its sixth week on Monday. The cast is coming off the entertaining Disney Night episode that saw no contestants sent home.

Fans of the dancing competition can catch it live at its usual time on ABC at 8 p.m. ET on Monday night.

If you have access to the Internet and can’t watch it live on your television, many ABC affiliates are available to stream on Hulu Plus Live TV, AT&T NOW, Sling, Fubo, YouTube TVand other Internet TV streaming platforms. There’s also a live stream on ABC.com available in select markets.

The episode will kick off with a performance to Kool and the Gang’s hit song, “Celebration.” From there, the pairs will take on a collection of songs with no theme set for the performances.

Through the first five weeks, James Van Der Beek, Hannah Brown and Ally Brooke have consistently put forth some of the higher scores. In fact, Brooke posted the season’s highest mark with a 27 last week. Van Der Been and Kel Mitchell followed with 26s.

Overall, Brooke has had the highest score in each of the past three weeks. On the flip side, Sean Spicer faces some danger after posting a 19 the week prior and the second-lowest score every week up until Odom’s departure.

That being said, professional dancer Cheryl Burke, who was forced to drop out of this season when Ray Lewis suffered an injury, believes he has a chance to turn things around.

Speaking with US Weekly, Burke believes the support Spicer is getting from President Donald Trump will aid him greatly in the fan vote especially with Trump becoming more active in his support on social media.

Burke said she even told his partner, Lindsay Arnold, they could make the finals.

“I said, ‘Lindsay, just wait, you’re gonna make the finals.’ She’s like, ‘No way.’ I’m like, ‘Oh, for sure you are.’ To have the President of the United States tweeting for every one vote for Sean Spicer?”

The new elimination format, though, will make it a little tougher to ride the fan vote until the end with the judges picking who goes home from the bottom two. That being said, a strong support following could take him pretty far if it keeps him out of the lowest two vote-getters.

With no bottom two set during Disney week, the most recent lowest vote-getters were Karamo Brown and his partner, Jenna Johnson. They were saved in Week 5 when Lamar Odom was sent packing.

Brown will need to wrangle up more support and put up an impressive performance to keep himself out of danger this week.