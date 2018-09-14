‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Val Chmerkovskiy Looks Forward to Beating Fiancee Jenna Johnson in Competition

Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy are partners in life, but the engaged couple is about to compete against one another in the new season of Dancing With The Stars. Chmerkovskiy is also sure he is going to win.

“It’ll be fun,” Chmerkovskiy, who is dancing with The Facts of Life star Nancy McKeon, told PEOPLE about the competition. “We’re a team in the household, but on the dance floor my responsibility is really to make sure Nancy has an awesome experience, and part of that experience will, at some point, entail beating Joe, and that will be a really difficult moment to come home to.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Johnson is paired with The Bachelorette‘s Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile. She is also looking for her second consecutive mirror ball trophy, after winning with Olympic skater Adam Rippon earlier this year.

“But it’s gonna be all fun and it’s really all about our partners. Our personal stuff is secondary,” Chmerkovskiy said.

The couple even put wedding planning on the afterburner to focus on rehearsals.

“It’s exciting, it’s fun. All I do is scroll on Pinterest and look at things, it’s amazing,” Johnson said.

Johnson, 24, and Chmerkovskiy, 32, got engaged in June during a trip to Venice. Chmerkovskiy got Johnson a Jacob & Co. ring with a cushion-cut diamond and a halo of smaller diamonds surrounding it.

“I knew the moment I met you, you were the man of my dreams and I wanted to be with you forever. Babychka Мой любовь thank you for making my fairytale come true today! Cannot believe I get to call you my FIANCÉ,” Johnson wrote on Instagram, alongside two photos of the proposal.

Chmerkovskiy previously told PEOPLE that the proposal was perfect and just as he imagined.

“When I was 17, I visited Venice for the first time and thought it was the most romantic place in the world. I promised myself then that the next time I would come back to Venice was to propose to the woman I’d want to spend the rest of my life with,” the professional dancer said. “Fifteen years later I kept my word. It was perfect.”

The full Dancing With The Stars season 27 cast was finally announced earlier this week. The other celebrity contestants this time are actor, Milo Manheim; former gymnast, Mary Lou Retton; country radio show host, Bobby Jones; model Alexis Ren; actor, John Schneider; former NFL player, DeMarcus Ware; Paralympian, Danelle Umstead; comedian, Nikki Glaser; actor, Juan Pablo Di Pace; actress Evanna Lynch; and singer, Tinashe.

The new season kicks off on ABC at Monday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: David Livingston/FilmMagic/Getty Images