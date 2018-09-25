‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tuesday Night’s Songs and Dances Revealed

It’s almost time for night two in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom, and things are bound to heat up in Season 27’s road to the Mirrorball Trophy.

After singer Tinashe and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong earned the highest marks of Monday’s premiere night, tying a score of 23 with former pro NFL player DeMarcus Ware and his partner Lindsay Arnold for the teams’ performances, they’ll be looking to repeat their success Tuesday with another jive and cha cha, respectively.

Meanwhile, teams like Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson and Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko will be looking to redeem themselves after getting some harsh criticism from the judges for their first dance.

But, of course, anything can happen during the night’s live show, and America’s vote obviously plays a factor in which team will be eliminated first.

Tuesday night’s dances are as follows:

-Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten – Jive – “Shake the Room” by Gamu

-Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess – Jive – “Gimme Some Lovin’” by The Spencer Davis Group

-Danelle Umstead and Artem Chigvintsev – Foxtrot – “Strong Ones” by Armin van Buuren feat. Cimo Fränkel

-DeMarcus Ware and Lindsay Arnold – Cha Cha – “I Like It (Like That)” by The Blackout Allstars

-Evanna Lynch and Keo Motsepe – Foxtrot – “Rewrite the Stars” by Zac Efron & Zendaya

-Joe “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson – Quickstep – “Check It Out” by Oh the Larceny

-John Schneider and Emma Slater – Foxtrot – “Orange Colored Sky” by Nat “King” Cole

-Juan Pablo Di Pace and Cheryl Burke – Salsa – “Tu Sonrisa” by Elvis Crespo

-Mary Lou Retton and Sasha Farber – Cha Cha – “Hot Stuff” by Donna Summer

-Milo Manheim and Witney Carson – Cha Cha – “Good Feeling” by Austin French

-Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy – Quickstep – “Walking on Sunshine” by Katrina & The Waves

-Nikki Glaser and Gleb Savchenko – Salsa – “Tres Deseos” by Gloria Estefan

-Tinashe and Brandon Armstrong – Jive – “Yes” by Merry Clayton

To vote for your favorite team, you can cast up to 26 votes this week — 13 online at ABC.com and 13 via phone, with each contestant having their own personalized phone number listed on the network’s website.

To vote online, you have to be at least 18 years old in the U.S. or Puerto Rico and willing to create an account on the ABC website, or connect your Facebook account. Then, for a period of five minutes following the last couple’s dance, there will be a live vote online at dwtslivevote.com

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

