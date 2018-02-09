‘DWTS’ Cast Members Emotionally React to Tour Bus Crash

The Dancing With the Stars cast expressed their gratefulness that no one from the group was seriously injured during a deadly multi-car accident on Monday afternoon in Iowa, involving one of the Dancing With the Stars: Live! Light Up the Night tour buses transporting members of the show.

On Tuesday, DWTS cast members reacted to the deadly collision on social media, sharing messages of love, thanks and sadness.

Six-time mirror ball champion Derek Hough shared a picture of him and his girlfriend, dancer Hayley Erbert, who was on the tour bus.

“I’m so thankful my love is safe,” he wrote. “To my DWTS family. I love you all and I am so glad you are all safe after such a terrible accident. Be strong, be safe and I will see you very soon.”

Fellow professional dancer Sasha Farber tweeted that he and fiancee Emma Slater are safe following the tragic crash.

“Thank you so much for all the sweet messages [Emma Slater] and myself are ok,” he wrote.

Fan-favorite dancer Witney Carson, who dropped out of the tour for family health reasons, tweeted, “So glad everyone on the [DWTS Tour] is safe – my heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible accident [heart] love you guys.”

Two-time champion Val Chmerkovskiy kept his message brief, simply asking for prayers.

Season 25 contestants Victoria Arlen, David Ross and winner Jordan Fisher also commented on the deadly crash.

The DWTS bus was heading towards Ames, Iowa when it crashed on I-35 southbound as part of an accident that involved at least 70 vehicles, KCCI reported on Monday. The cast and crew on the road sustained only minor injuries from the crash, but Monday night’s performance was canceled.

The Stephens Auditorium staff also confirmed the show’s cancellation.

“One of the tour buses transporting cast and crew of Dancing with the Stars: Live! Light Up The Night was involved in a multi-car accident this afternoon due to bad weather while en route to Ames, Iowa. All cast and crew members are fine, with some recovering from minor injuries,” the statement reads.

“Given this unforeseen accident, and the fact that the safety and health of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance, tonight’s show at Stephens Auditorium in Ames, IA has been cancelled. To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” the statement adds.

The show’s performance at the Coronado Performing Arts Center in Rockfold, Illinois on Tuesday is expected to continue as scheduled.