'Dancing With the Stars': Tim McGraw Makes Surprise Appearance to Congratulate Nelly

During the finale of Dancing with the Stars, the last remaining four that included Nelly, Justina Machado, Nev Schulman and Kaitlyn Bristowe, brought their all as they each danced two separate dances in hopes of winning the Mirror Ball Trophy. After their final dances, just before the winner was announced, each celebrity dancer had loved ones and friends send them their well wishes. Fans couldn't help but to gush over the fact that Tim McGraw and Kelly Rowland dipped in to congratulate Nelly on how far he's come and wished him the best throughout the rest of the process.

"Hey Nelly, I wanted to say congratulations on making the finals and good luck! All those dance moves I've taught you really have paid off for you and I'm glad to see that. Anyway, congratulations man, you worked hard and it shows," the country music star said. Nelly also had other musicians like Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line pop in to send his love and support for the rapper.

"It's your boy T-Hub, I just wanted to holler at you bro and say it's been a blast watching you do your thing on Dancing with the Stars," while his longtime friend Kelly Rowland, who he collaborated with on the hit song "Delimma" chimed in as well, paying homage to their single together. "I just want to say, 'Nelly you've got all the moves, and you know I'm so proud of you, and boy you know I'm crazy over you.' Congratulations for making it this far."

Nelly's girlfriend, Shantel Jackson also sent her love to him on his special night. While former Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe took home the Mirror Ball Trophy, Nelly came in third place. The rapper spoke candidly about the reason why he chose to go on the hit dance competition in the first place saying he likes to break down barriers and try new things. Although he still made it to the finals, it wasn't a win in his eyes.

"Two is not a winner and three nobody remembers, man" he told Us Weekly quoting lyrics from his song "Number One." "That's how I see life, bro. I'm a competitor. There's no difference between me and who left two [or] three weeks ago except we worked harder and longer, you know what I'm saying? We had a great experience ... but I like to win." He also mentioned the thought of doing the competition again and admitted it left a "sour taste" in his mouth.