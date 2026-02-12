‘Dancing With the Stars’ Spinoff Series Is in the Works

Another Dancing With the Stars spinoff is on the way.

Deadline reports that Disney is eyeing a new series focused on finding the next pro dancer.

While nothing is official as of yet, as deals are still being discussed, Season 34 winner Robert Irwin is reportedly in talks to host. Meanwhile, longtime pro Mark Ballas and his mom, pro ballroom dancer and Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, are in talks to judge Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro. Like DWTS, there will be a third slot on the judges’ panel, expected to rotate each week, possibly with familiar faces from the DWTS family.

(Disney/Eric McCandless) WITNEY CARSON, ROBERT IRWIN

The Next Pro is expected to air this summer, and unlike its predecessors, it will only stream on Hulu. This then gives the winner the chance to appear on Season 35 of Dancing With the Stars, which would likely premiere in September. DWTS has gone through many pros since its premiere in 2005, but this is the first time that the series is doing something like this to find the next professional dancer. The show most recently added Jan Ravnik to the pro lineup last season after he danced for Taylor Swift on The Eras Tour and went viral.

As of now, it’s unknown if DWTS: The Next Pro will air on ABC and Disney+ as well, but it’s likely that more information on that front will be revealed when the official announcement hits. Dancing With the Stars has only had one other spinoff, DWTS: Juniors, which only ran for one season in 2018. It’s possible if The Next Pro does well, this could be an annual thing, but that would likely depend on who would be returning the following season and how many couples would be competing in the ballroom.

Meanwhile, DWTS: The Next Pro is the latest Dancing With the Stars news that fans have gotten as of late. It was recently announced that there will be a DWTS convention in Palm Springs this summer. Fans will have the chance to meet some of their favorite pros and celebrity contestants, partake in some fun activities and Q&As, and much, much more. In the meantime, though, fans can catch the pros on tour, running through mid-May. The latest episodes of DWTS are streaming on Disney+, with Season 35 set to premiere this fall.