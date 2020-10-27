Some 'Dancing With the Stars' Viewers Won't Get to Watch the Show Live

✖

Football once again will cause a disruption to some local viewers, this time providing a headache for Dancing With the Stars fans in the Chicago area. ABC 7 will be airing the ABC dancing competition after the game, scheduled for 12:05 a.m. due to the Monday Night Football game between the local team, the Chicago Bears, and the Los Angeles Rams. Viewers elsewhere across the country may encounter a slight interruption due to the Supreme Court decision that could come at some point during the episode for those on the east coast.

When the episode does air for the locals in the Windy City, they’ll be entertained with a special Villains Night episode in honor of Halloween. The contestants will also be dressing up in their best outfits, ranging from Hannibal Lecter to Cruella de Vil. As always, another set of dancers will be sent packing, marking the sixth elimination of Season 29. Last week's episode saw former NFL tight end, Vernon Davis, and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, sent home. Murgatroyd had previously revealed that she was suffering from injured ribs during the season.

Coming into the seventh week, the past week saw four pairs ring in with a high score of 27. This included Monica Aldama and Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Artem Chigvintsev, Justina Machado and Sasha Farber and A.J. McLean and Cherly Burke. After securing one of the top scores of the season the week prior, Skai Jackson found herself in trouble with the lowest score (18) of the week but was able to avoid the bottom two.

A few hours ahead of the show, PEOPLE revealed that Burke suffered a head injury during one of her and McLean's rehersals. Fans sent her plenty of support after learning of her injury, but the dancer, who recently discussed on the Kelly Clarkson Show the unfortunate list of celebrities who have gotten injured on the show under her guidance, appears to be able to continue on in the competition. The two also both shared individual Instagram posts after the report came out with McLean saying he is very "proud" of how his partner was able to bounce back from the scary fall. The clip showed Burke loosing her footing before tumbling down to the dance floor and banging her head.

Dancing With the Stars airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. This is the 29th season of the competition.