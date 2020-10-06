'DWTS': Skai Jackson's Cameron Boyce Tribute Has Fans Weeping

Dancing With the Stars has included countless emotional moments through the years that fans will never forget, and Skai Jackson just made another one. She and pro dance partner Alan Bersten danced the Foxtrot to John Legend's "Ordinary People" as a special tribute to the late Cameron Boyce. Jackson and Boyce starred in the Disney Channel's Jessie together. Boyce died at 20 in July 2019 from complications of epilepsy. Jackson's tribute on Monday had viewers in tears.

In her pre-dance package, Jackson suggested they dance to Legend's song since she wanted to dedicate this week's dance to Boyce. "He was in my life for half of my life, which is crazy," Jackson said. The two "built up this bond" had he "really molded me into the person that I am now," she said through tears. Boyce is with Jackson every day, since she has a photo with him on her phone case. The dance was praised by the judges, particularly from Carrie Ann Inaba, who broke down in tears. She got a 28/30, including a 10 from Inaba.

Jackson, 18, and Bersten showed a different side to the former Disney Channel star in their dance, as Bersten promised before the episode. "I think something we're going to work on is bringing out a different side of Skai," Bersten told HollywoodLife. "The first week we saw this very intense Skai, and then for the samba and the jive, it is more playful fun. So hopefully for this next week, we're going to bring out a more softer side of Skai."

Since Boyce's death, Jackson has shared multiple tributes to the late actor. In one tribute, she called him the "big brother" she never had. "I don't even know where to start... I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this," she wrote at the time. "Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost every day with you on set, you gave the best hugs."

In August 2019, Jackson fired back at a fan who thought she was posting too many tributes to Boyce. The troll asked her to "chill" and "just let him rest in peace." Jackson fired back, telling the person she had known Boyce for "half of my life" and he was a "brother" to everyone on the Jessie set. "I can do as I please just like you take pics with your mouth open... not flattering girl," Jackson wrote.