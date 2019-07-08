Cameron Boyce’s ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Skai Jackson Reveals Him in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Video

Cameron Boyce’s former Jessie co-star Skai Jackson has revealed a video of the late star on Dancing With the Stars. Taking to Instagram, Jackson shared the throwback clip, which features a young Boyce showing off his epic dance moves. In the post, Jackson explained that the clip was from “right before” the pair began starring in the Disney Channel sitcom. Jessie ran from 2011 until 2015, with both Boyce and Jackson appearing in all four seasons.

Many of Jackson’s followers have since commented on her post, with one writing, “The amount of talent he had was incredible. The fact that he is such a big part of my childhood hurts me more than anything. i miss him already.”

“So young and so talented. He had such a bright future ahead of him. The world lost a remarkable person and heaven gained a wonderful angel,” someone else said.

Previously, Jackson posted a lengthy statement on Boyce’s death, along with some photos of the two of them.

“I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this,” she wrote. “Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs.”

“I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago,” Jackson added. “Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high…Gods best Angel.”

Another one of Boyce’s Jessie co-stars, Karan Brar, also posted a heartfelt memorial to his late friend, calling him ” the greatest brother.”

Boyce was only 20 years old at the time of his passing. His official cause of death has not been announced, but it is reported that he suffered a seizure in his sleep due to epilepsy.