Cameron Boyce Remembered by ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Skai Jackson: ‘The Big Brother I Never Had’

Cameron Boyce made his mark on entertainment through his many roles in Disney Channel and Disney XD properties, and one of his co-stars is revealing just how special he was to her. Skai Jackson, who played Zuri Ross on Jessie and Bunk’d, revealed her thoughts on Boyce’s passing after it was made public on Sunday. Boyce played Zuri’s brother Luke Ross on Jessie and on a recurring basis on Bunk’d.
View this post on Instagram
I don’t even know where to start… I am at a loss for words. I never thought in a million years I would be writing this. Cam, you were one of a kind. My heart will be forever broken. I am so happy that I got to spend almost everyday with you on set, you gave the best hugs. I wish I would have hugged you tighter when I saw you a couple of months ago. Thank you so much for being the big brother I never had… I am so distraught and I cannot stop crying! I love you so much… fly high 👼🏼 💔😢 Gods best Angel . #CameronBoyce
In her tribute, Jackson revealed that besides being her brother on camera, he was “the big brother (she) never had” behind the scenes. She also implied that she had last seen him a few months ago, saying she would have “hugged him tighter” when she saw him last.
Videos by PopCulture.com
She later added another tribute to Boyce later in the day. This one saw the late star singing a young back in his younger days.
View this post on Instagram
She captioned the post, “I love you! #CameronBoyce.”
Boyce passed away over the weekend after suffering a seizure in his sleep. In a statement, his family revealed that the seizure was caused by an underlying medical condition that we had been receiving treatment for prior to his death.
Photo Credit: Disney Channel / Craig Sjodin