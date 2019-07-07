Cameron Boyce Remembered by ‘Jessie’ Co-Star Skai Jackson: ‘The Big Brother I Never Had’

Cameron Boyce made his mark on entertainment through his many roles in Disney Channel and Disney XD properties, and one of his co-stars is revealing just how special he was to her. Skai Jackson, who played Zuri Ross on Jessie and Bunk’d, revealed her thoughts on Boyce’s passing after it was made public on Sunday. Boyce played Zuri’s brother Luke Ross on Jessie and on a recurring basis on Bunk’d.

In her tribute, Jackson revealed that besides being her brother on camera, he was “the big brother (she) never had” behind the scenes. She also implied that she had last seen him a few months ago, saying she would have “hugged him tighter” when she saw him last.

She later added another tribute to Boyce later in the day. This one saw the late star singing a young back in his younger days.

Boyce passed away over the weekend after suffering a seizure in his sleep. In a statement, his family revealed that the seizure was caused by an underlying medical condition that we had been receiving treatment for prior to his death.

Photo Credit: Disney Channel / Craig Sjodin