'Dancing With the Stars' Shocks With Elimination on 'Music Video' Night

The latest episode of Dancing With the Stars tasked the celebrities with performing routines inspired by some of the most iconic music videos ever. While everyone did their best, one couple ultimately had to get the boot by the end of the episode. Which celebrity and their pro partner got eliminated?

Hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough first announced which couples would be making it through to the next round of the competition. By the end, only three couples remained — Charity Lawson (and Artem Chigvintsev), Lele Pons (and Brandon Armstrong), and Barry Williams (and Peta Murgatroyd). The hosts then revealed that Lele Pons was eliminated from Dancing With the Stars.

The stars (and their pros) who are currently still competing are Alyson Hannigan (Sasha Farber), Xochitl Gomez (Val Chmerkovskiy), Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev), Harry Jowsey (Rylee Arnold), Barry Williams (Peta Murgatroyd), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), and Ariana Madix (Pasha Pashkov).

The most recent elimination comes a week after Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Buying Beverly Hills star Mauricio Umansky got eliminated alongside his partner, Emma Slater. Their elimination came amidst an interesting time for the pair, as they've been plagued with romance rumors ever since they were spotted holding hands following a supposedly "flirty dinner" date. Even though they released a video statement denying that there was anything romantic going on between them, the pair have since been seen accompanying a friend to a club days after their elimination.

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars made its grand return to ABC after airing exclusively on Disney+ for Season 31. New episodes air on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and simultaneously air live on Disney+. Full episodes are then available to view on both Hulu and Disney+ the day after they air.