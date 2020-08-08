✖

After winning Dancing With The Stars Season 27 with Bobby Bones, pro dancer Sharna Burgess was surprisingly not able to defend her Mirror Ball trophy grown in Season 28. If the producers did ask her to come back though, she would happily jump at the chance and would start "ugly" crying. The Australian dancer also said it was "shocking" to learn that both Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go from the long-running dance series.

"If they ask me, I will jump up and down — [I] might do the ugly cry," the Australian pro, 35, told Us Weekly Friday. "I’m not sure. You know, I missed my family. I miss dancing. I miss creating. I miss teaching." Burgess said she still has not heard anything from Dancing with the Stars producers, but she said she "certainly wasn't ready" to leave the show behind last year. "I've still got more in me," Burgess said.

Back in August 2019, when ABC announced the line-up for the Season 28 cast, fans were shocked to see Burgess missing, especially since she was the defending pro champion. Burgess still worked on a dance competition show last season though, as she and fellow former DWTS pro Artem Chigvintsev choreographed new dance routines for Fox's So You Think You Can Dance. Burgess also attended the DWTS Season 28 premiere, showing that she had no ill will towards the show.

"Last year was definitely a shock to not be back, but there was no love lost with the family at all," Burgess told Us Weekly Friday, adding that she continued supporting her friends and former co-stars. "I was there cheering them. I loved them and we’ll do the same thing again this season if I’m not asked back."

DWTS fans were surprised again just last month when Bergeron and Andrews were let go. Bergeron ad hosted the show since it launched in 2005, while Andrews joined as his co-host in 2014. After the news broke, Burgess published a heartbreaking tribute to the two, calling them both superstars. "Here’s to all the memories and all the laughs and all the tears with a few scandals, injuries and nip slips thrown in for fun ;) (remember that [face palm emoji])," Burgess wrote, sending the two "big big love and tons of gratitude."

Burgess told Us Weekly she texted Bergeron after she heard the "shocking" news to check in on him. "There’s a little bit of sadness, of course," when it comes to Bergeron leaving, but she is excited to see what the show will do next with Tyra Banks as the new host. "I’m actually really, really excited to see Tyra out there," Burgess said. "I think she’s beautiful. I love what she’s done before."