Sharna Burgess Attends ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Premiere After Surprising Exit

Sharna Burgess might not be one of the pro dancers during Dancing With The Stars Season 28, but she did attend the premiere. Burgess did not return to the dance floor this season, even after winning the Mirror Ball Trophy with Bobby Bones last year. Still, Burgess has shown no ill will towards ABC.

During the premiere, Burgess shared an Instagram Story video that revealed she was watching the show from backstage. She even joked in the caption she was going to “run and find” Bones, who was sitting next to the stage, notes Us Weekly.

Earlier on Monday, the 34-year-old Australia native told Entertainment Tonight she will “absolutely” be watching this season.

“There is no animosity from me. There’s no shade,” she said before the premiere. “There’s definitely sadness, yes, but that’s normal. I’d be lying if I didn’t say I was sad. It would be terrible if I wasn’t sad actually.”

Burgess later told ET she would definitely return to the show if the opportunity arises.

“I would love to and I certainly wouldn’t say no to it either. If it lines up for me and I can, I would love to go do a little performance for them or choreograph an opening number. I’m down to do all the things,” she said.

Not being able to defend her trophy title is still a big disappointment for her. She added that the biggest thing she will miss this season is dancing with a celebrity partner.

“Beyond missing my peers and everybody around me and us being in that space together I will miss that journey of getting to know the soul inside of the human in front of me, what they need, what they need from me, what kind of coach they need me to be and how I can take parts of their story and turn it into something inspirational for other people to witness and watch,” Burgess said.

Burgess and Artem Chigvintsev only learned a few days before the Season 28 cast was announced that they would be replaced by new dancers. Since then, Burgess and Chigvintsev worked together to choreograph a dance for So You Think You Can Dance. Burgess is also working on the musicals The Storm and Esther: The Heart of a Queen. She also plans on doing a “drama TV series,” she told ET.

While Burgess plans to watch DWTS, Chigvintsev told Entertainment Tonight he will “definitely” not be.

“Not because I’m not supporting the show or all the people who are there, but I think if I were to [watch], all of the feelings of not being there would just flood back,” Chigvintsev said last month. “I might watch some clips on YouTube but I don’t think I’ll be tuning into every show, no. It’s just simply, I think it’s going to be a little hard right now. It’d be negative energy and I don’t want to feel that; I’m just trying to find like a good place in my life right now, where I can concentrate on the positives.”

Dancing With The Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

