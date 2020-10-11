'Dancing With the Stars': Sharna Burgess Reveals Her 'Flashdance' '80s Night Outfit

✖

Dancing With the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and actor Jesse Metcalfe might want to rule the world on Monday night during '80s night, but she was dancing like a maniac during rehearsal. Burgess showed off her Flashdance-inspired workout attire on Instagram Friday, adding a quote from Michael Sembello's hit "Maniac." When Burgess and Metcalfe take the ballroom floor on Monday at 8 p.m. ET though, they will be dancing to Tears For Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule The World."

Burgess struck an intense pose in Friday's photo. "She's a maniac, maniac on the floor. And she's dancing like she's never danced before," Burgess wrote in the caption, quoting "Maniac." The hit 1983 track appeared on Sembello's first album and was featured in the movie Flashdance. Burgess' photo earned hundreds of comments from her fans. "Love the Flashdance reference," one person wrote. "My era! Loved the 80’s! Plus I had this gym outfit," another person chimed in.

On Saturday, Burgess shared another photo from rehearsals, this time showing off the new Nike sneakers Metcalfe "spoiled" her with. "Made sure our sneaker game is on point and turned up with these bad boys today," she wrote. Before joining Dancing With the Stars, Metcalfe was best known for his part as John Rowland on Desperate Housewives, and also starred on the soap opera Passions. The 41-year-old actor also showed off some '80s-inspired attire on his own Instagram page Saturday.

Metcalfe and Burgess made it through the four episodes of Dancing With the Stars Season 29 with decent grades from the judges and have not been in the bottom two yet. Last week, they scored a 21/30 from the judges for their dance to Santana and Rob Thomas' "Smooth." This season also marks a return for Burgess, who missed Season 28 after winning Season 27 with Bobby Bones.

After last week's episode, Burgess revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she has been dancing all season with a severe ankle sprain. When she and Metcalfe danced to "Smooth," fans could see her wearing a wrap around her ankle. It was the first time it was visible during the show. Burgess said she is "fine," but has to keep it wrapped "because it's weak." The injury has forced her to wear flat shoes so far.

Metcalfe has also admitted to dealing with an "arthritic hip," which may be why his hips are stiff on the dance floor. "Sharna, she's an absolute warrior," Metcalfe told ET. "She didn't want to make a storyline out of her ankle but she had a severely rolled ankle in week one." He said they haven't discussed their injuries on the show because they didn't "want to steal anyone's storyline," a possible reference to fellow competitor Kaitlyn Bristowe's ankle injury.