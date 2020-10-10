'Dancing With the Stars' '80s Night Lineup Revealed

By Daniel S. Levine

Dancing With the Stars is hoping to make a recovery from last week's flubbed ending by throwing it back to the 1980s. In Monday's new episode, the 12 remaining celebrities and their pro dance partners will sweep onto the ballroom floor and dance to the 1980s hits. The featured songs include Soft Cell's "Tainted Love," Tiffany's "I Think We're Alone Now," Huey Lewis & The News' "The Power of Love" and Tears for Fears' "Everybody Wants to Rule The World."

Aside from the competition, a big story in the new episode, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on ABC Monday, will be host Tyra Banks' redemption from last week's mistakes. At the end of the episode, she announced Cheer star Monica Aldama and pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy were safe from elimination. This was wrong though, as they were one of the two pairs to get the least amount of votes from fans. Aldama and Chmerkovskiy were brought back on stage and were saved. The judges chose to eliminate actress Anne Heche and Keo Motsepe.

Fans at home began calling for Banks to be fired and Tom Bergeron brought back. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba defended Banks during Tuesday's episode of The Talk, noting it was not the new host's fault. "It was not Tyra’s fault. She had the wrong names given to her at the beginning of the elimination round. It was a technical error in the booth about counting the votes," Inaba explained. She "felt badly" for everyone involved, especially considering how stressful the elimination can be. Inaba assured viewers the Dancing with the Stars team has taken steps to make sure it does not happen again. While we all wait to see how '80s Night goes off without a hitch, here's a look at the full lineup for the night.

Monica Aldama ('Cheer') and pro Val Chmerkovskiy

Tango to “Tainted Love” by Soft Cell

Kaitlyn Bristowe ('The Bachelorette') and pro Artem Chigvintsev

Tango to “I Think We’re Alone Now” by Tiffany

Vernon Davis (former NFL player) and pro Peta Murgatroyd

Tango to “Livin’ On a Prayer” by Bon Jovi

Skai Jackson (actress) and pro Alan Bersten

Jazz to “The Power of Love” by Huey Lewis & The News

Justina Machado (actress) and pro Sasha Farber

Jazz to “Maniac” by Michael Sembello

AJ McLean (Backstreet Boys singer) and pro Cheryl Burke

Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey

Jeannie Mai ('The Real') and pro Brandon Armstrong

Jazz to “Like a Virgin” by Madonna

Jesse Metcalfe (actor) and pro Sharna Burgess

Tango to “Everybody Wants to Rule The World” by Tears for Fears

Nelly (rapper) and pro Daniella Karagach

Samba to “Rhythm of the Night” by DeBarge

Nev Schulman ('Catfish: The Series') and pro Jenna Johnson

Quickstep to “Take on Me” by a-ha

Chrishell Stause ('Selling Sunset') and pro Gleb Savchenko

Cha Cha to “You Got it (The Right Stuff)” by New Kids on the Block

Johnny Weir (former ice skater) and pro Britt Stewart

Contemporary to “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Taylor

