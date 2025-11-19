‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 Finalists Revealed

And then there were five.

Dancing With the Stars has revealed who is making it to the finals next week.

On Tuesday, the dancing competition series celebrated Prince for the semi-finals with the six remaining couples. After comedian Andy Richter and Emma Slater were eliminated at the end of the 20th Birthday Party last week, the following couples were left: social media personality Alix Earle and Val Chmerkovskiy, wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin and Witney Carson, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas, reality TV star and content creator Dylan Efron and Daniella Karagach, film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and Alan Bersten, and Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles and Ezra Sosa.

Each couple did two dances. One round included a style the couple had not tackled yet this season, while the other involved a repeat style that gave them the chance to see how far they’ve come. With scores from both rounds combined, at the top of the leaderboard were Irwin and Carson with 59 points, while at the bottom were Efron and Karagach with 55. The bottom two consisted of Chiles and Sosa, and Leavitt and Ballas. Surprisingly, Leavitt and Ballas were sent home with a score of 58.

DANCING WITH THE STARS – ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars” stars Whitney Leavitt and Mark Ballas (Disney/Andrew Eccles)

The two earned a near-perfect score tonight, and were the first couple to earn a 10 on Wicked Night. Despite Leavitt and Ballas being close to the top of the leaderboard or at the top of the leaderboard consistently all season, it wasn’t enough to keep them on for the finale.

This means that the finalists are officially locked in. Chiles and Sosa, Irwin and Carson, Hendrix and Bersten, Efron and Karagach, and Earle and Chmerkovskiy will all be competing next week for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, and only one couple will remain by the end. There will certainly be surprises in store for the three-hour finale and there is no telling what will happen. Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars has been unpredictable with plenty of twists week after week. And it all comes to an end with the showstopping finale on Tuesday, Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.