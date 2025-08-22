‘DWTS’ Fans Outraged Following News That Controversial Pro May Return

Dancing With the Stars might be facing its first Season 34 controversy before it even premieres.

Following a report that pro dancer Gleb Savchenko will be returning to the ballroom, fans are not happy.

Many fans have expressed in the past that they don’t want Savchenko, who joined in Season 16, to return because of his behavior. Earlier this month, he had seemingly confirmed on TikTok that he wouldn’t be returning for Season 34 after Season 33 partner and ex-girlfriend Brooks Nader’s accusations against him, alleging that he cheated. However, that might not be the case, as DWTS insider Kristyn Burtt shared on TikTok on Friday that Savchenko is on the pro roster for the upcoming season.

She also confirmed that he was at rehearsal on Thursday, noting that he was photographed. Burtt pointed out that pros sign on and drop out or vice versa, depending on contracts and negotiations, etc., so this wouldn’t exactly be a big surprise. Fans took to the comments of the video to share their thoughts, and some weren’t happy at all.

“Dang it!! I was so excited for a season without Gleb’s attitude and lackluster choreography,” shared one fan. “I fear they missed the part where a lot of us were okay with him not being on lol,” wrote another. “Well that’s disappointing, not a fan of him!” said one TikTok user.

While ABC has not officially revealed the cast for Season 34, there has been a lot of speculation in recent weeks, especially as rehearsals start. Some people are thinking that Savchenko’s re-addition means that either fan-favorites Pasha Pashkov or Sasha Farber are cut, and people are again not happy about it.

“Well I guess Sasha is out then. He was more deserving than Gleb honestly,” wrote one fan. “Gleb over Sasha is a travesty. Truly,” said another. “Really disappointed by this. He has the worst attitude and keeps gets rewarding. So Sasha must be out then,” expressed a commenter.

It’s unknown when ABC is expected to reveal the full cast of pros and celebrity contestants for Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars. The series is set to return on Sept. 16, so the wait shouldn’t be too much longer. For now, people should take the reports and pictures with a grain of salt, because anything can change from now until the announcement is made, as Savchenko’s supposed firing and rehiring has proved.