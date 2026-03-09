‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33 Celeb Joins ‘Baywatch’ Reboot

Brooks Nader is taking to the beach as a series regular on Fox’s upcoming Baywatch reboot.

The model, who recently appeared on Dancing With the Stars Season 33 and Hulu’s Love Thy Nader, will play Selene, “the sharp-tongued Captain of the Zuma Beach lifeguards,” Deadline reports.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Brooks Nader attends the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

“While she is excellent at her job, she and Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon have a very different approach to saving lives that is a constant source of friction,” the character description continues. “Never on good terms, their relationship only goes downhill after Hobie brings his daughter, Charlie, onto his team and it becomes clear that their rivalry goes much deeper than lifeguarding.”

Baywatch, scheduled to premiere during the 2026-2027 season, also stars Stephen Amell as Baywatch Captain Hobie Buchannon, whose world is turned upside down when his long-lost daughter Charlie (Jessica Belkin) shows up at his door.

Charlie, who is fleeing a “complicated” home life to become a Baywatch lifeguard like her father, is described as “fearless, passionate, and occasionally reckless,” someone who has “all the makings of a Buchannon legend.” However, “she has a lot to learn,” and the father she never met “might be exactly the mentor she’s always needed.”

TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 05: Stephen Amell attends the “Little Lorraine” post-premiere celebration at Beso by Patria – Spanish Restaurant Toronto on September 05, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Other series regulars include Hassie Harrison as Nat, a former foster kid “turned Olympic athlete who is the gold standard when it comes to lifeguarding” and the right hand of Hobie, even if her high standards for herself and others get in the way of relationships on and off the beach.

Thaddeus LaGrone has also been announced as playing Brad, a Marine who returned home to care for his ailing father after serving two tours in an “elite division” of the armed forces.

“Brad is fearless and incredibly strong, a one-man rescue machine,” reads his character description. “His challenge on Baywatch is that lifeguarding isn’t about working alone — it’s a group effort where asking for help is a strength, not a weakness. It’s a lesson Brad will have to learn the hard way with the help of his Baywatch family.”

Original Baywatch star David Chokachi will also reprise his role of Cody Madison, who this time around is running The Shoreline, “the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill.”

“[He] still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives,” reads his character description. “He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”