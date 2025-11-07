Brooks Nader Reveals Every Plastic Surgery and Cosmetic Procedure She’s Had Done

Brooks Nader is an open book when it comes to her history of cosmetic procedures.

The 28-year-old model, who previously spoke about her GLP-1 weight loss drug use on her Hulu reality show Love Thy Nader, spoke candidly about all of the other measures she’s taken to maintain her appearance to Bustle in a new profile published Wednesday.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 04: Brooks Nader attends the 2025 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at The Plaza Hotel on November 04, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Nader first told the outlet that she previously got a nose job, shrugging that people now “say I look like Michael Jackson.” She also has veneers, courtesy of Dr. Michael Apa, as well as countless injectables, from salmon sperm facials to the “Nefertiti” Botox neck lift.

“Every Christmas, you can catch me looking like Freddy Krueger,” she quipped.

Nader added that while it might not be “right” for the modeling industry to have such stringent beauty standards, her career really “took off” when she started using the GLP-1 medication for weight loss.

“If I didn’t get a job, I would say to [my old agency], ‘Can we get feedback from the client?’ The direct feedback was I needed to lose 30 pounds. I didn’t shed one tear over it. I don’t feel bad for myself. I just say, ‘The facts are they want me to lose weight. How can I achieve that?’” said the Sports Illustrated model. “The facts are that when I started GLP-1, my career took off. I’m not saying it’s OK. I’m not saying it’s right. I think everybody is different — but I lost 30 pounds, and I booked all the jobs.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 28: Brooks Nader arrives at the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration on October 28, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images)

Nader’s use of the weight loss medication sparked concern from sisters Mary Holland, 26, Grace Ann, 25, and Sarah Jane, 23, on Love They Nader, who staged an intervention for her ahead of her highly anticipated Maxim cover shoot.

“Beauty standards in this industry are so unrealistic that you have to take shortcuts sometimes,” she said in the show’s Sept. 3 episode. “I have so many huge life-changing shoots coming up. I feel like the pressure’s on and I’m gonna do whatever it takes to look my best.”

She confessed that while she thinks the modeling industry may have sparked her “unhealthy relationship with weight and food,” she saw using a GLP-1 as a way to achieve her goals.

“Since the time I was a little girl, I dreamed of working as a model,” the Dancing With the Stars alum explained. “I worked so hard to get here. I feel like that little Brookies in the Bayou in Louisiana would be so proud of me.”