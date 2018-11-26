‘Dancing With the Stars’ Crowns Bobby Bones Season 27 Winner

Dancing With the Stars has a new champion! Bobby Bones walked away with the Mirrorball Trophy after Monday’s live finale of Season 27 to the shock of viewers.

The country radio personality and pro partner Sharna Burgess brought home a victory with the combined total of fan votes and the two judges’ scores from the night—one for a repeat performance and second for their freestyle routine.

The duo earned earned a 24/30 from the judges for their repeat performance of their cha cha routine to “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer over their original 20/30, and a 30/30 for their freestyle dance set to a remix of “The Greatest Show” by Panic! at the Disco.

Here’s how the other teams stacked up with the judges:

Model Alexis Ren and pro partner Alan Bersten overcame the 21-year-old’s rib injuries, earning a 27/30from the judges for their repeat Argentine tango to “Swan Lake” by Ray Chew Live over their initial 25/30, and a 30/30 for their freestyle dance to Avril Lavigne’s new song, “Head Above Water,” which was accompanied by a live performance from the singer herself.

Harry Potter actress Evanna Lynch and her pro partner Keo Motsepe took home a perfect 30/30 from the judges for their repeat Argentine tango to “Disturbia” by Rihanna, which initially earned them a 29/30, and a 30/30 for their freestyle performance set to Bjork’s song “It’s Oh So Quiet”.

Zombies actor Milo Manheim and his pro partner Witney Carson were awarded a 30/30 for their repeat Charleston to “Living in New York City,” sung live in a performance by Robin Thicke that first awarded them a 26/30, and a 30/30 for their freestyle performance, set to “Ain’t No Sunshine” (the Lido Remix) by Bill Withers.

