‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Can’t Get Enough of Sailor Brinkley-Cook’s Disney Night ‘Cinderella’ Performance

It didn’t take long for someone to wow the judges and fans during Disney Night on Dancing With the Stars. The crowd was won over by Sailor Brinkley-Cook‘s performance to a Cinderella iconic song, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

For her efforts, Brinkley received a combined score of 24 out of 30. All three judges — Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli — each put up an 8 for their score.

The 24/30 marks the pair’s highest score — aside from the 31 they received last week that included a score from guest judge Leah Remini — of the season. They had previously earned an 18 in each of their first two outings and a 23 in the third week.

Prior to her performance, Brinkley-Cook shared in a video package that she is a “big Disney fan.” She even got to meet Cinderella at the Disneyland castle when she visited the park with her pro partner, Val Chmerkovskiy.

“It’s super cool I get to be Cinderella. I feel like our stories kind of are parallel,” she said in reference to going from obscurity to filling in for her mother at the last minute and becoming a rising star.

Fans of the show took to Twitter to share their excitement following Brinkley-Cook’s routine.

One user even thought they deserved even higher scores. “She was robbed! That routine deserved 9’s! Simply stunning,” they wrote.

That was beautiful!! Simply stunning, Sailor and Val #TeamSailaV #DWTS — Kellam Venosky (@cowbell92) October 15, 2019

It’s been a steady upward trend for Sailor after she was a late replacement for her mother, supermodel Christie Brinkley. The late switch, which was due to an injury suffered by the latter, came with some controversy, with some believing Brinkley faked the injury in order push her daughter into the spotlight. That, though, hasn’t stopped Brinkley-Cook from taking the opportunity in full stride.

She spoke with PEOPLE earlier in the season about how dancing on the show has really opened her up after typically being a more insecure person.

“I grew up very doubtful of myself in a lot of ways and I went into modeling which is … the most challenging think to take on as someone who is quite insecure,” she explained. “But you know, you find your way in it, you find your groove in it, and I ended up loving it.”