‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Spooky Sneak Peeks at Halloween Dances

The remaining Dancing With The Stars teams are preparing for a night of spooky Halloween dances for Monday’s episode, and based on preview photos, it will be a scary night on the dance floor.

On Saturday, ABC shared some photos of the teams rehearsing their Halloween dances. Milo Manheim is dressed in a straightjacket in his photo with pro Witney Carson; while pro Lindsay Arnold is a disappearing ghost with DeMarcus Ware. Juan Pablo Di Pace and pro Cheryl Burke are covered in spiders; and, pro Keo Motsepe and Evanna Lynch are on the prowl with cat masks.

“It’s time to get spooky,” reads the caption.

Last week, ABC announced the full line-up for dances for the Halloween episode. It will kick off with stars and pros joining forces for a special “Purple People Eater” dance choreographed by Mandy Moore. Carson will also join Dancing With the Stars: Live! tour co-stars Emma Slater, Jenna Johnson, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, Sasha Farber, Brandon Armstrong, Hayley Erbert and Britt Stewart for a “shockingly good performance,” according to ABC.

The Jabbawockeez dance troupe will also join in on the fun. Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss choreographed another dance featuring his wife, former DWTS pro Allison Holker.

The performances include Bobby Bones and Sharna Burgess dancing to SYML’s “Mr. Sandman” and Alexis Ren and Alan Bersten dancing to Christina Aguilera’s “Candyman.” Lynch and Motsepe are dancing to Rihanna’s “Disturbia” while Di Pace and Buke are dancing to Atwater Men’s Club’s “Dead Man’s Party.

Manheim and Carson are dacing to 2WEI’s “Toxic,” and Mary Lou Retton and Sacha Farber will perform to Elle King’s “Shame.” “Grocery Story Joe” Amabile and Jenna Johnson will dance to “El Tango de Roxanne” from Moulin Rouge and ARnold and Ware will dance to Leo Soul’s “Under Your Spell.”

Earlier this week, DWTS had its Disney Week episode, where the dancers performed to a song from Disney movies. Although Ren and Ware earned some of the highest scores of the night, they were announced as the two stars in jeopardy. But before announcing who was leaving, host Tom Bergeron said no one would be eliminated! Disney Week always needs a happy ending, even if it gives audiences a surprise right before it.

So far, the frontrunner for the Mirror Ball trophy is setting up to be Di Pace and Burke, who have the highest average score through five weeks with a 26.2/30. They also have the season’s only perfect score thanks to their samba to Jennifer Lopez’s “Ni Tú Ni Yo” in week three.

New episodes of Dancing With The Stars air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

