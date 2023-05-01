Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy on Subway Sandwich Partnership, Fatherhood, and Future With 'DWTS' (Exclusive)

Maks and Val Chmerkovskiy are putting aside their dancing shoes and putting on aprons and chef hats to create the perfect sandwich for Subway. On Thursday, April 20, the Dancing with the Stars standouts helped Subway launch its first-ever expansion of the Subway Series menu – a collection of signature sandwiches developed by Subway's culinary team and ordered by name or number. This includes double cheese, two brand-new sandwiches, and new twists on four fan favorites from Subway's culinary team. Sandwich lovers now have even more crave-able. Four fan-favorite classic sandwiches are getting the Subway Series upgrade and who better to introduce them than two of America's fan-favorite reality competition stars, who also happen to be regular Subway customers? The two share a decade-long love of Subway's Italian B.M.T. and Sweet Onion Teriyaki sandwiches.

The famous brothers are also gearing up for another season of Dancing With the Stars, and embarking on a summer dance residency in Napa, pairing their love of ballroom dance and wine. PopCulture.com spoke with them about their Subway partnership, fatherhood, and what their future with DWTS looks like.

PC: You guys are a part of Subway's launch for its first-ever expansion on their menu. I know that you guys consider yourselves sandwich experts, so let's get right into it. From what I heard, you guys have considered purchasing a franchise in the past and are still in talks of doing so. Where are you currently in the process and why Subway specifically?

VC: In high school, my two best friends worked at Subway, so I would spend a lot of time at Subway. We came together and after a few years, we ended up going to my older brother Max and pitching him this plan of owning our own Subway franchise. It was very close. He almost said yes.

MC: Actually, yeah. It was very diligent too. There was like a business plan and everything.

VC: Our entrepreneurial spirits were at an all-time high and we had no idea that dance was going to be the thing that works out. It ended up working out and here we are, full circle moment back at Subway.

PC: What does you guys' partnership with Subway actually entail?

MC: Sowe are correcting years of wrongdoing on Subway's corporate part probably, I don't know.

VC: This is a joke. She can't see us, so the comedy might not land well.

MC: I'm being very serious about this. Subway introduced Subway Series a couple of years ago and it included 12 sandwiches. But the two sandwiches they were missing from that list were All-Pro Sweet Onion Teriyaki, which happens to be Val's favorite.

VC: That's right.

MC: And Ultimate BMT, which happens to be my favorite, and stands for Big, Meaty, Tasty. How can you not have Big, Meaty, Tasty on the menu? Val and I are here to correct this wrong and bring back those sandwiches where they belong.

VC: Yes.

MC: Front and Center.

VC: At the upgraded menu on the Subway Series.

PC: Now growing up in New York and being part of the hustle and bustle, especially as dancers who have to be very careful with what they intake as far as their diet is concerned, Subway offers quick and yummy options for many. How do you guys feel as if their quick services continues to aid in people's busy lives?

VC: Yeah. Well, you put it perfectly.

MC: You just said it. Val and I just made our own sandwich. I'm here to tell you that we are not very good at that quick part. Our sandwich took a while. But the Sandwich Artists that they have here at Subway are phenomenal. We were given a crash course of how it really is made and yeah, no, this has been very, very amazing.

VC: Well, you get a healthy option on the go, and I think that's really important as life continues to get faster and faster.

PC: Now, you guys mentioned that you made your own sandwich and that you're correcting some of their mistakes. What is the recipe for your perfect sandwich?

MC: Love, attention to detail, and professionalism.

VC: And great ingredients.

MC: And some bread. Bread's important for sandwiches.

PC: Now, outside of food, you guys love all things food and wine. Tell us about you guys headlining this cabaret and wine experience in Napa this summer.

VC: We're doing a three-month residency up in Napa. We are doing this rebuilding of the entire theater to do kind of round-table seating. It's immersive. It's re-imagining wine tasting. Instead of the tasting notes, people are going to enjoy a show based on the wines that they will be served throughout the night. To me, that's really exciting.

We have an incredibly talented cast of dancers. We have illusions, magic, and an awesome soundtrack. It's going to be a really cool evening that's going to entail dance and wine and a lot of celebration.

PC: Now you guys are also fathers. Max, you're about to become a second-time dad. Val, you're a new father. How has fatherhood changed you both? As far as you Max, what are you looking forward to regarding your family expanding?

MC: I'm just looking forward to doing it all over again. The baby bottles, the sleepless nights, and all that stuff. Our six-year-old is now entering, he might as well be going on 15. And with that, you all of a sudden reminisce about having a baby in the house, so we are looking forward to that part, to having a baby in the house too. My wife has just been looking forward to that moment for our firstborn to have a sibling. She's looking forward to giving birth and doing that stuff again. I'm looking forward to watching her and helping and this time around enjoying it without the stresses of the unknown of what's happening.

VC: It's been really great. I don't have a vast vocabulary big enough to describe it in any other way but it has been awesome. Obviously, it's been very tiring and challenging, but it's the greatest responsibility I've ever felt. It's really brought my wife and I even closer together. I can't be more grateful.

PC: Now let's talk about Dancing With The Stars. Now, Tyra Banks recently announced her departure from the show. What do you guys think she contributed as far as her hosting the show for the past two years?

MC: Tyra, I think, brought a lot to the show. She brought a huge name to the show at a time when the world was going through a pandemic. I think she definitely filled out, as we got rid of the audience and we got rid of a lot of elements at that time, I think she came in and added a lot of necessary ingredients to the show. We celebrated her and we wish her nothing but the best in her upcoming endeavors. I, again, I'm going to speak on behalf of the show and myself, we thank her very much for her tenure on the Dancing With The Stars.

PC: Julianne Hough was announced as the replacement. With her long history on the show, how perfect do you guys feel this is as far as her being a fit for the hosting gig?

VC: I think Julianne is a great co-host to Alfonso Ribeiro. I'm excited to see him lead the way. He did a wonderful job last year. I think he's got so much love for Dancing With The Stars. He's got so much pride in being the host of Dancing With The Stars, as well as a once champion of Dancing With The Stars. I think he's perfect for the show and Julianne is going to be a perfect compliment to that.

PC: My final question is, what does you guys' future look like with the show? And just for a fun and friendly brother competition, who's the better dancer?

VC: Well, my future looks bright. I am foreshadowing a win next season in the fall, with your help of course, Brenda. As far as who's the better dancer, I'm going to let Max answer that.

MC: I am the better dancer, Brenda.