‘Dancing With the Stars’ Renewed

Following a surprising absence in ABC‘s spring lineup, Dancing With the Stars is officially returning for its 28th season this fall.

ABC Entertainment President Karen Burke made the announcement at the network’s Winter Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday.

“I can confirm that it will definitely be returning in the fall,” she told reporters, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Many fans and cast members alike were taken aback when the network decided not to renew the reality dance competition for a new season in the spring, as it traditionally has done.

Longtime pro Sharna Burgess, who won season 27 with country radio personality Bobby Bones, admitted that she was “incredibly surprised” by the decision.

“So, I don’t know if they are planning anything that might be a surprise in the summer,” she told ET at the time. “Maybe there’s [another] Juniors. [But] I don’t have info, don’t quote me on it! It’s just a guess on my part.”

However, she insisted that the show’s longevity is not over just yet.

“This show is such a fan favorite,” she explained. “I mean, come on, it’s not going anywhere! We’re gonna do 30, 35, maybe even 45 seasons! I’ll have babies and be married, retired by that point, but this is DWTS… it isn’t going anywhere.”

Season 27 was not without controversy, as many fans complained that Bones, who even by his own accord was not the best dancer on the show, unfairly won the show, taking the victory away from another more talented dancer.

Fan-favorite contestant and Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace was eliminated in the semi-finals following two perfect scores, with Bones walking away with the Mirrorball Trophy at the end of the season despite earning a high score of 24/30 for the entire season — far lower than Di Pace and the three finalists aside from himself: Evanna Lynch, Alexis Ren and Milo Manheim.

Bones told Good Housekeeping prior to his win that while the fan voting system might not be fair, it did represent his journey on the show.

“I think they [the judges’ marks and critiques] are fair. I don’t think they want me to win, frankly,” he said. “I think the judges want somebody who came in with more dance experience to win. But that’s why the show isn’t just about the judges — it’s also about the people.”

Dancing With the Stars will return to ABC in the fall, although it’s unclear exactly when.