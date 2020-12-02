Pregnant 'Dancing With the Stars' Pro Witney Carson Packs Hospital Bag Ahead of Due Date

✖

Witney Carson is counting down the days to the arrival of her first child. Currently, 34 weeks pregnant, the Dancing With the Stars pro had revealed in November that she plans to get "induced at 39 weeks" in the hopes of avoiding a C-section. With the weeks now quickly passing by, Carson told her fans in a Tuesday Instagram video that she had decided to get an early start on prepping for delivery by beginning to pack her hospital bag.

In her latest pregnancy update, the 27-year-old, expecting a little boy with husband Carson McAllister, informed fans that she was "so excited" because she was "starting to pack my hospital bag." The professional dancer admitted that taking this major step was both "scary and exciting," though she thought it best to get an early start because Christmas is just around the corner and she knows "I'm going to be crazy." Now just a month away from giving birth, Carson said that she wanted to be "prepared if something does happen." In a blog post, Carson added, "so many emotions are running through me, but I wanted to get it done earlier rather than later just in case of an emergency." Back on her Instagram Story, Carson, well in the midst of packing, said that "this is actually way harder than I thought."

As for what's in her bag? Carson explained that she packed "all of the 'must-have' hospital items" that her three sister-in-laws had recommended. She said that she is "definitely the type to be overprepared." Among the list of items, Carson said she began with "a good diaper bag," selecting a Jujube weekender bag that she said is "so perfect for a quick trip with the baby even after the hospital visit. Easy to clean and my sisters swear by it!"

Carson is also making sure that she has all of the toiletries that she'll need while in the hospital, including travel-sized items of shampoo and conditioner, face wash, body soap, lotion, chapstick, and a toothbrush, among other items. Carson said that while all of these items are important, the "most important part of the hospital bag though for me is the comfort of home." So she "made sure to include all my favorite cozy items," including slippers, a leopard print pajama set, and a lounge jogger set. The Dancing With the Stars pro is also packing some items that she'll need as a new mom, including a nursing bra and nursing robe. On her blog, the soon-to-be mom said that she couldn't "wait for baby boy to get here and this definitely made things a little more real."

Carson and McAllister tied the knot on New Year's Day in 2016 after more than four years of dating. In May, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together, sharing the exciting news in August that their little one on the way was a boy. Carson is expected to give birth in January 2021.