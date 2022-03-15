‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Sharna Burgess Gives Pregnancy Update

Sharna Burgess is embracing every moment of her pregnancy. The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Brian Austin Green, shared some of the highlights of her pregnancy with her Instagram followers Monday, posting a compilation of emotional moments – including the moment she found out she was pregnant.

“On the 29th of October [2021] at 9:06 p.m… my whole world changed,” she wrote on the clip of her crying and holding up a positive pregnancy test. “It wasn’t planned but the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.” The montage also showed Burgess and Green breaking the baby news to their family, as the dancer noted just how special that moment was now that her father had passed away in January.

“And now it’s my turn to be a parent. I will give it my everything and hope I do half as good a job [as] mine did,” she continued, captioning the post, “I can’t watch this without crying. It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time. Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way.” The pregnant star added, “3 months to go until I step into the role of Parent. I have no idea what I’m doing but I’m surrounded by people that do. People I love and trust deeply. And, I trust my own instincts and nurturing nature. I know I’m meant for this. I’m meant for him.”

Burgess and Green announced last month they were expecting their first child, a baby boy. The Beverly Hills, 90210 star also shares Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox and 20-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil. Sharing their baby news with the world last month, Burgess wrote on Instagram, “And suddenly my world would never be the same. Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional. Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022. @brianaustingreen I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky?”