‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Pushing for Return of Spring Season

As the wait for Dancing With the Stars Season 34 continues, one pro is pushing for the return of the spring season.

Before DWTS was strictly in the fall, the long-running reality dance competition series used to air in the spring as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

That stopped after Season 26 in 2018, after the show had been airing two seasons a year since 2006. The wait between seasons now is a long one, and longtime pro and three-time Mirrorball champion Val Chmerkovskiy couldn’t agree more. After the official DWTS Instagram posted a teaser for Season 34, Chmerkovskiy commented, “Bring back a spring season.” Plenty of fans were quick to back him up, sharing how they loved having spring and fall seasons, and that the wait until September is simply too long.

Disney/Eric McCandless

The reason for only doing a fall season is unknown, and it’s hard to tell if ABC will ever change their minds and do a spring season once again. But since fans and at least one pro wants it back, who knows what could happen. Considering that most of the pros don’t work as much after a season of DWTS ends – besides the tour and side projects – and they won’t even know their fate on the show until right before the next season starts, it seems pretty cruel to keep them out of work for so long. And it’s cruel making fans wait about eight months.

At the very least, even though Dancing With the Stars won’t be returning until the fall, the series is making sure to keep fans hyped. The series has already announced the first two celebrity contestants that will be vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. Australian conservationist Robert Irwin and social media star Alix Earle are headed to the ballroom, and there is no telling who will be joining them. It’s unknown when the next contestant will be revealed, but the full cast is expected to be announced later in the summer or early fall, just before the new season premieres.

A premiere date for DWTS Season 34 has yet to be announced, but that will likely come later this summer. The series will stick to its Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET slot on ABC’s fall 2025 schedule, followed by Season 2 of High Potential. Even though Dancing With the Stars only airs in the fall, it’s still exciting and gives fans something to look forward to each year.